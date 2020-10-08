Live! co-host Kelly Ripa is such a natural in front of the camera that it might come as a surprise for fans to find out she’s longing to go behind the scenes for a change.

In a recent interview with Parade, Ripa explained she has been applying her skills in different areas and enjoying the challenge of trying out different roles. “I’ve been writing a lot, so my goal ultimately would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect,” she shared. “I really do enjoy the writing process so much.”

Ripa, who recently turned 50, admits a big reason she has not taken the plunge and moved off camera yet is because of her tight-knit bond with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, who joined the show in 2017.

“I talk about this with Ryan all the time because I was really looking to retire like by now, but Ryan Seacrest is so fabulous to work with and he is such a good friend,” she explained. “I just love working with him so much. He makes every day feel like I’m not working and that’s when you know you have a great working relationship.”

Ripa also revealed some tips she has adopted since turning 50. She and husband Mark Conseulos, 49, jointly decided to stop drinking about three years ago and currently live a clean lifestyle. She claims also that she is taking way better care of herself than she did in the past, sticking to a mostly vegetarian diet and prioritizing nutrition more than exercise.

“Every decade you learn from the previous decade the mistakes you made and I feel so much better now than I did going into my 40s, where I really didn’t have a routine,” she noted.

At any rate, “I don’t feel 50,” she clarified. “I feel great and I don’t feel any different than I felt 10 years ago.”

Ripa joined the ABC syndicated morning talk show in 2001, taking Kathie Lee Gifford‘s place as the late Regis Philbin‘s co-host.