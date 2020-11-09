Bert Belasco — who is best known for his role in the BET series Let’s Stay Together — has died at 38 years old, TMZ reported on Monday, November 9.

Bert’s father, Bert Sr., told the outlet that his son’s body was found Sunday, November 8, inside a hotel room in Richmond, Va. The actor was quarantining at the hotel before he started a new project. When Bert’s girlfriend couldn’t get a hold of him, the hotel staff checked on him and found him dead with blood on his sheets.

Bert Sr. believes his son died of an aneurysm, but the family is waiting for the autopsy results.

Hollywood stars took to social media to share their condolences with Belasco’s family. Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “I am gutted by this news. Bert was my friend. We had JUST talked last week. He was happy and excited about his new project and all the good that was to come. No day is promised. NO DAY.”

Jackée Harry — who starred alongside Belasco — added, “Heartbroken at the passing of Bert — a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasuring [sic] of working with numerous times on #LetsStayTogether. Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised.”

Belasco began his role as Charles on Let’s Stay Together in 2011. From there, he starred in The Mick, I’m Dying Up Here, Pitch, Key and Peele, Justified and more.

In 2011, Belasco couldn’t help but gush about the BET series. “It’s new. It’s fresh. BET’s going that new direction as well; they want to do something new and fresh,” he told The Star Scoop at the time. “It’s still a traditional sitcom but you look at all the relationships and again, those ups and downs. But you see them in a very tasteful, fun way. You don’t get a lot [of] that, especially with an all black cast. All I can say is just stay tuned, because there’s so much more to come!”

The Hollywood star also gave a shout-out to his brood for always being there for him. “Of course you have my mother, who passed, and my aunts, who just were my mothers after, who raised me and took care of me,” he noted. “My dad, he was doing everything to take care of me when my mom passed. Those are the people I really, really give thanks for. There’s so many people it would take forever to thank, but those are the people that really stand out.”

RIP, Bert. You will be missed.