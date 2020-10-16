The holiday is over for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have booked their first job since laying down roots in California. The couple will be hosting a “specially curated edition” of the Time100 Talks event on October 20 — and they don’t even have to leave their $15 million Montecito mansion.
“Engineering a Better World” will focus on building online communities that are more compassionate, safe and trustworthy. The episode will feature conversations with a range of guests that ties in with Harry and his wife’s new brand Archewell, which OK! has learned is being held up by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Organization because the application lacks a proper signature from the couple.
Guests will include Reddit co-founder and founder of 776 Alexis Ohanian, Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa, Center for Humane Technology president and co-founder Tristan Harris, activist and founder of The Loveland Foundation Rachel Cargle, author and co-director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry Safiya U. Noble, disinformation researcher Renée DiResta, Somewhere Good founder Naj Austin and the hosts of Teenager Therapy.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both Time100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world,” Time Executive Editor and Editorial Director of the Time100 Dan Macsai said. “We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time.”
This will mark a reunion of sorts for Markle and Ohanian, the husband of her good friend Serena Williams. Two sources tell OK! there has been some slight drama between the pair ever since Markle turned down an offer to stay at Williams’ Beverly Hills home in favor of Tyler Perry‘s far larger property.
When the two aren’t busy — they just signed a $150 million deal with Netflix in September — they have been spending time with their son, Archie. “We were both there for his first steps,” Harry told Malala Yousafzai of his son. “His first run, his first fall, his first everything.”
“In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more,” the Suits actress added. “We’d miss a lot of those moments. So, it’s been a lot of good family time.”
