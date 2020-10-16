The holiday is over for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have booked their first job since laying down roots in California. The couple will be hosting a “specially curated edition” of the Time100 Talks event on October 20 — and they don’t even have to leave their $15 million Montecito mansion.

“Engineering a Better World” will focus on building online communities that are more compassionate, safe and trustworthy. The episode will feature conversations with a range of guests that ties in with Harry and his wife’s new brand Archewell, which OK! has learned is being held up by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Organization because the application lacks a proper signature from the couple.