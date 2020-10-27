Mamma Mia! Meryl Streep’s nephew, Charles Harrison Streep, was caught on video viciously fighting with an 18-year-old in the Hamptons.

According to video footage obtained by The Post, the clips show Charles, 31, and David Peralta stopping their cars in a bank parking lot, then coming to blows in broad daylight. Click here to watch the video.

Charles — who was in an Audi convertible — is seen shoving Peralta after jumping out of his car and running up to the teenager. Then one of the men is lifted into the air by the other, and then both men are shown crashing to the ground.

Peralta filed a lawsuit against Charles, claiming that the Oscar winner’s nephew yelled racial slurs at him and body slammed his head to the ground — which caused severe head trauma — resulting in emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

“After he was unconscious, he lifted up his limp body and slammed it onto the ground,” Peralta’s lawyer, Edmond Chakmakian told The Post. “It was an absolute obscene display of anger and violence.”

The beatdown happened on August 24, when Peralta was driving his new red Ford Mustang and taking his girlfriend to the Chase Bank ATM in East Hampton when he passed Charles, who allegedly blew through a stop sign.

“The privileged individual that he is, he blew the stop sign like it wasn’t there, came narrowly close to my client’s car,” Chakmakian told the outlet. “He yells at my client and David said, ‘Hey, you had the stop sign. You’re in the wrong.’”

An angry Charles allegedly made an illegal U-turn and then followed Peralta into the Chase parking lot, where the vicious attack took place.

Peralta is a student at John Jay College and an inspiring detective who lives in East Hampton. “He was looking forward to starting his sophomore year,” Chakmakian told The Post. “Instead, he’s starting years of physical therapy, cognitive therapy. He’s got medical bills hanging over his head in excess of $80,000.”

Charles was arrested on Thursday, August 27, in East Hampton and charged with felony counts of assault and strangulation. He was arraigned and then released on a $5,000 bail.

He has pleaded not guilty on both counts and is due in court on November 5.