With Dancing With the Stars ratings up, Tyra Banks is planning more changes for the hit show, including replacing some staff members whose loyalty she questions, OK! has learned.

“When Tyra came on board, she brought a very small team with her. Basically, she inherited the team that had worked with former host Tom Bergeron for years. You can’t blame her for wanting to surround herself with her own people, staffers that see her vision and are loyal to Tyra,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “It is never easy replacing someone in a job. Tyra has worked very hard to gain the respect and trust of what is essentially Tom’s team. However, there will always be a group of people that don’t like change and want to do things the old way. Let’s just say, that group won’t be around much longer.”

Insiders add that staff are scared and all sucking up to the new boss. “Tyra isn’t just the host; she is the executive producer. She is the boss and can decide who gets fired. Even the judges could be replaced, which is why Carrie Ann Inaba is the new head of the Tyra fan club!” the source adds.

The 46-year-old hasn’t had the best start when she first started hosting the series in September. From a wardrobe malfunction to almost sending the wrong couple home, the model has certainly made headlines over the past few months.

After Banks admitted she messed up on live television on October 5 — she said her “cards were wrong” — the mom of one “was livid about the mistake that made her look like a fool,” a source told OK! at the time. “She is a new host and knows she is being judged against former host Tom, which is why Tyra melted down backstage after the live show. Nothing like this ever happened in the 15 years Tom was hosting and now there is a voting snafu in Tyra’s first month.”

Following the blunder, Banks “kept trashing” her coworkers, another insider revealed.

“Tyra just cannot let last week’s elimination error go. She brings it up in every meeting, but no one thought she was going to bring it up on-air during the live show again. At this point, the staff is close to revolting. Tyra is going to have a mutiny on her hands if she isn’t careful,” the source explained.