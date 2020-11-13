The pilot of a small plane died after his plane crashed into a California neighborhood and ignited a fire on Thursday, November 12.

The incident — which took place near Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, Calif. — occurred after 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The pilot — who was identified as Ian Gregor — was the only person onboard the aircraft.

The single-engine Cessna 182 aircraft was making its final approach to the runway when things went sour. The plane made a “high-impact crash” and “landed on two vehicles, which burst into flames, a third vehicle suffered damage,” Erik Scott, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a video on Twitter.

“Additionally, the vegetation and the belongings that were in front of a residential home caught fire,” he added. “However, firefighters quickly put out the flames and stopped them from spreading inside the house. Electrical power lines were down during the crash, and we quickly cordoned off the area to ensure safety. There was only one injury — the solo male occupant of the airplane was tragically determined dead.

“The nearby resident that witnessed the horrific crash was naturally emotionally upset, therefore, evaluated by firefighters but did not require transport to a hospital,” Scott revealed.

The Civil Air Patrol confirmed that it was one of their pilots, who had dropped someone off in Bakersfield and was on his way back to Los Angeles, KTLA reported.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the member involved, and to all of the volunteer Civil Air Patrol members in California Wing who diligently serve their state and country with pride and professionalism,” col. Ross Veta, commander of the auxiliary’s California Wing, said in a statement.

In an air traffic control recording, which was obtained by KTLA, the pilot was heard saying that the plane lost engine power, and he would attempt to land on the runway. He was then cleared for landing, the outlet reported.

Eyewitness Jose Vasquez told reporters that the plane “was stuck on the wire” when it landed. “So, once that wire right there was hanging with the plane, it just blew up.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate and determine the cause of the crash.