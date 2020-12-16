January could be a rough month for Donald Trump! Not only will he have to witness the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden — he could also be banned from his favorite social media platform.

The President has used Twitter as a sounding board for years to spew hate and vitriol towards anyone he considers an adversary to his 88.6 million followers.

Trump is currently shielded by Twitter’s “World Leaders policy,” in that the social media platform will most likely leave up a tweet even if it breaks its rules.

After January 20 — Inauguration Day — all that is going to change, and Trump (who will then be an ex-President) will have to follow the same rules and guidelines as everyone else.

A Twitter spokesperson told Forbes that the company does not have “special rules” for Trump, and would not elaborate on whether the company has had any internal discussions on what would happen if it had to ban the President once he leaves office.

After his loss in the 2020 election, the 45th President has consistently tweeted information that Twitter has had to put warning labels and fact checks on.

Perhaps the biggest difference between 2016 and 2020 is @FoxNews, despite the fact that I went from 63,000,000 Votes to 75,000,000 Votes, a record 12,000,000 Vote increase. Obama went down 3,000,000 Votes, and won. Rigged Election!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

His tweet on December 16, claiming it was a “rigged election,” was slapped with a warning label that stated “this claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Trump’s wild antics on Twitter have become such a pervasive force in politics that President-Elect Biden issued a preemptive tweet during the campaign, promising that the American people “won’t have to worry about my tweets when I’m president.”

You won't have to worry about my tweets when I'm president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 30, 2020

Although Trump has yet to concede the election, Twitter announced in November that it would hand over control of the presidential “@POTUS” handle on its platform to President-Elect Biden’s administration on Inauguration Day.

A Twitter spokesperson said that the company is “actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021.”

Many other verified government accounts associated with the presidency, such as @whitehouse, @VP and @FLOTUS, will also be handed over to the Biden administration.