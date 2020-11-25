Child star Ricky Schroder is standing by his decision to put up “hundreds of thousands” of dollars towards bail to get Kenosha, Wis., gunman, Kyle Rittenhouse, freed from jail.

“It made me sad,” the Silver Spoons alum told The Post. “This boy is innocent and he will be proven innocent. I did what any father should’ve done, and that’s get a kid out of jail that doesn’t deserve to be there.”

Rittenhouse, 17, is awaiting trial on murder charges — the teenager is accused of murdering two protesters and critically wounding another on August 25.

Rittenhouse, armed with an alleged illegally obtained rifle, joined a militia group in Kenosha to protect businesses from looting and the civil unrest that came from police shooting 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake seven times in the back.

Schroder insists that the teen “wasn’t there to stop the protests,” but that he was only there “to defend property from chaos.”

Rittenhouse had been in jail until last week, when Schroder and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, along with others, posted his bail.

“KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL,” attorney Lin Wood posted on Twitter. “God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail. Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder & Mike Lindell for putting us over the top. Kyle is SAFE. Thanks to ALL who helped this boy.”

Wood shared a photo of Rittenhouse with fellow attorney John Pierce and Schroder.

Schroder revealed that he had received death threats on social media after posting bail for the gunman, but that he was going to stand by Rittenhouse.

“I’m in this in the long haul for this kid, until his name’s cleared,” he told The Post. “This is a clear case of self-defense.”