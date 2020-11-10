Director Steven Spielberg‘s daughter Mikaela is getting real about her job as a sex worker.

“I’m really enjoying work, and it’s giving me a whole new life-affirming way to be,” the 24-year-old recently told The Daily Beast. “It opened up a gateway into being able to dance. The best part of it has been that anytime I want to I can just go into work, and go dance.”

However, it took Mikaela quite some time until she found herself in such a good place. “About two years ago, I was at my worst,” Mikaela — who goes by the name Sugar Star — explained, calling herself a “harm-reductionist” and adding that she’s in the “middle” of her “healing” journey. “I will say this: Harm-reduction is about doing your best and keeping your goals in mind with any substance that you may have ever had a problem with. It’s about making smaller goals that are more attainable.”

Two years ago, Mikaela said she was “heartbroken, vulnerable, and felt like my soul had kind of been split in two. And I was covering that up with drinking. And I am no longer like that.”

She added, “I feel like had I not done the work I needed to do on myself, and on my relationships, I would have been dead within the year.”

Since then, Mikaela joined the adult content platform ManyVids and shoots live and taped solo cam shows from her home in Nashville, Tenn.

“Here’s what I’ve learned about myself from doing this kind of work: I’ve learned that I’m not hypersexual at all, actually, which in the long run has cost me money,” the star dished. “I’ve learned that I do not enjoy hardcore content personally. Whatever you decide to make is your decision, but I enjoy soft content and passion content. My long-term goal with self-expression is to work with a company that does passion-oriented content.”

The famed filmmaker’s adopted daughter previously told The Sun she was working to launch her career in adult entertainment — which she noted was “not full-service” and within the bounds of “online and dance-only.” She started filming “solo” adult videos in February.

Just days later, Spielberg was arrested on allegations of domestic violence. However, the chargers were ultimately dropped. She noted the media coverage surrounding her past arrest made her out to be a “spooky media caricature of what we don’t want in society.”

Mikaela is one of Steven’s seven children. He has Max Samuel, Sasha Rebecca, Sawyer Avery and Destry Allyn from previous marriages as well as adopted children Theo and Mikaela. Steven’s wife, Kate Capshaw, also shares daughter Jessica from her previous marriage.

FYI, Mikaela’s family remains fully supportive of her endeavors. She’s previously explained, “I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised are really self-assured, young lady.”