Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, one of the stars of the hit Netflix series Tiger King, has been indicted on multiple wildlife trafficking charges, according to a statement from the Virginia attorney general on Friday, October 9.

Antle, who is the owner of South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach Safari, was charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

The reality star had the book thrown at him along with Keith A. Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Winchester, Va., who faces similar charges. A state investigation claims that Antle and Wilson allegedly trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina.

Two of Antle’s daughters, Tawny Antle and Tilakum Watterson, are on the hook as well for several misdemeanors related to animal cruelty and violation of the Endangered Species Act.

The investigation leading to the charges reportedly included a search of Antle’s South Carolina property in December 2019. Wilson already has previous animal cruelty charges on his record from last year.

Antle will appear on a new spinoff, sprouting from Tiger King frenzy and satisfying the demand it has drummed up for more details of its colorful characters. The new show, Tiger Kingdom: More Than A King, explores the truth behind the international conservation of tigers and what’s really going on with the wild animals in America.

More salaciously, it dives into the workings behind the series that had millions riveted: “Tiger Kingdom is the real story, which addresses many of the unanswered questions, corrects misconceptions, and unveils the true inner workings of a celebrated but debated topic,” Steven Dorn, Executive Producer of Couch King Productions, explained. “Tiger King explored the world of murder, mayhem, and madness between Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Tim Stark. Joe is in jail, Carole’s gates are closed, Tim lost his license, Jeff lost his license, only Doc Antle remains. The most popular documentary of all time was based on lies.”