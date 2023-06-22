'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Ridiculed for Being 'Insanely Rude' to Therapist Throughout Weight-Loss Journey
1000-Lb Sisters viewers have had enough of Tammy Slaton's "child"-like behavior.
Throughout many episodes of the hit reality series, which streams both its re-runs and new episodes on TLC, Slaton met with her therapist in order to cope with the emotional struggles she faced while battling her addiction to food.
In one of the sessions filmed by producers, the 36-year-old's therapist asked how she used to feel after overeating, however, Slaton abruptly cut the conversation short.
"Nothing. I don't want to talk about it," the reality star insisted, before reiterating: "I really don't want to talk about all that."
Fans of 1000-Lb Sisters weren't pleased with Slaton's treatment toward the therapist, and took to Reddit to react to her behavior.
"It's gotta be frustrating to have sessions with a 600-lb 30 something year old who acts like a child when you ask basic get to know you questions," one person criticized, while another claimed, "Tammy was always insanely rude to that therapist."
"Sometimes a therapist's job is to challenge a client's dysfunctional thinking. Tammy's been shutting down on people since Season 1. She's immature and sulky. She wants to lose weight, but doesn't want to put the work in to change her mode of thinking," a third individual explained.
Other social media users jumped to Slaton's defense, as they felt the therapist was at fault for the negative tension felt during the sessions.
"Rewatching this episode, this therapist is super annoying to me. She seems rushed, impatient and honestly annoyed with Tammy," a supporter of the YouTuber insisted, as another agreed, stating: "Maybe it's just me but I got a vibe that the therapist was a little too excited about being on camera."
"Yeah any therapist who agrees to film with a client for TV is beyond a red flag to me," someone else chimed in. "I'm not even sure how that's legal [to be honest]."
One website user pointed out that perhaps certain clips of Slaton's therapy appointments were shown on TV in order to portray a more dramatic encounter for viewers at home.
"I was thinking we were only seeing part of her therapy sessions. Hopefully something productive was done that was not shown," they explained.