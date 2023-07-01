'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Husband Caleb Died at 40 — Read the Heartbreaking Statement
Tammy Slaton, 36, shared a tragic message on Saturday, July 1, about the passing of her husband, Caleb Willingham, 40.
"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️," the 1000-lb Sisters star penned on Instagram about her hubby, who died on Friday, June 30, according to family members.
In response, fans were left both shocked and saddened by the heartbreaking news.
"HE DIED ??" one person wrote, while another said, "Tammy I'm so sorry. Condolences 💐."
"I'm so sorry for your loss, Tammy, even though you guys weren't together any more I just know this has got to hurt," a third commented, referencing the pair's recent split.
"Why are some people saying 'i thought you weren't together' yes they separated. It doesn't mean that she can't post something nice in memory of him," a fourth user added, while a fifth noted, "I'm so sorry for your'e loss keep in mind your'e not alone us as fans we will always love you. We you need a fan or a friend talk to about emotions were here💜💜💜💜."
Prior to the reality TV personality's upload, news of Willingham's death came from his brother's Facebook post.
"Today GOD called my big brother home," he began. "I can't believe I'm even making this post."
"R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again," the younger brother shared.
Additionally, Slaton's sister Amanda Halterman wrote a note on Facebook about the tragedy.
"Please whisper a prayer for our family and all of Caleb's family," the 42-year-old wrote on Friday. "Heaven got a good one! I didn't get to spend a lot of time with him but the messages he would send helped me through so many dark times. I am so thankful for the love he showed my sister and all those he came in contact with."