'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Road Trips With New Mystery Man After Caleb Willingham Split

Jun. 8 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Does Tammy Willingham (née Slaton) have a new man?

Less than two months after her soon-to-be ex hubby Caleb Willingham publicly confirmed their split, and three weeks after sparking rumors that she was dating a popular TikToker, the 1000-Lb Sisters star was seen road tripping through Indiana with a brand new mystery man on Friday, June 2.

lb sisters star tammy slatons shocking weight loss transformation photos
Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok

The duo was first spotted stopping at a gas station to grab an assortment of snacks and drinks before heading on their way with the TLC personality riding shotgun.

The source who saw the pair said that they headed in the direction of the freeway towards Indianapolis.

lb sisters tammy slaton shocking weight loss transformation
Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok

Although it is unclear if this mystery man is a friend or a prospective love interest, this comes weeks after OK! reported that Tammy, 36, was involved with 25-year-old TikTok star Greg Morgan, who lives in Indiana.

"Tammy met Greg on one of the apps, and they immediately hit it off," a source dished in May. "They've been seeing each other for about a month now."

"He's come to see her a handful of times," they added at the time. "He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky."

Prior to their rumored romance, it was confirmed that Tammy and Caleb — who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last November after only a few weeks of dating — had decided to end their short-lived marriage.

"If you were only here for my wife, then please delete me now," Caleb wrote in a Facebook update shared in late April. "We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that."

caleb tammy
Source: tlc

Tammy and Caleb met at an Ohio-based rehab facility where they were both living as in-patients for their respective weight-related health issues.

However, fans couldn't help but wonder if their love story was doomed for failure after Caleb admitted he'd checked into that particular facility to meet her after looking her up online.

"I can’t get over how the dude admitted to basically stalking her. Yet here we are…" one fan wrote via social media, with another adding, "This dude wants fame."

The source spoke with The Sun about Tammy's recent road trip.

