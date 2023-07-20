'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Confirms She Will Not Be Getting Engaged Anytime Soon After Ex-Husband Caleb Willingham's Tragic Death
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton took to TikTok on Wednesday, July 19, to take a playful look into her future — but she wasn't too enthusiastic about the results.
In the nine-second clip, the 36-year-old reality star could be seen using a popular social media filter that is supposed to predict how she will end the year.
Tammy danced to the music as she waited for her result to pop up, only to feign shock and put a hand over her mouth when it read "engaged."
"lol not happening," she captioned the TikTok.
While Tammy was able to joke lightly about the possibility of a future engagement, this comes only a few weeks after it was confirmed that her estranged former husband Caleb Willingham had tragically passed away. On Saturday, July 1, the TLC personality wrote, "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️."
Tammy and Caleb first met at an Ohio-based rehabilitation facility where they were both inpatients. They got engaged after dating for only a few weeks, and in November of last year, the pair tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony where they were surrounded by close family and friends.
However, their relationship took a turn after Tammy was released from the medical center and returned home.
Although Caleb was meant to file paperwork so that he could transfer to another facility closer to her house in Kentucky, sources spilled the reality television star was left "frustrated" by Caleb's lack of motivation when he failed to organize the transfer and slacked on his health goals.
The late 40-year-old confirmed in April that Tammy had chosen to end their relationship.
Despite the swirling rumors that Caleb only pursued a relationship with her for a chance to be on television, as well as gossip that their wedding had been fabricated by TLC to make for an interesting season, following his unexpected passing, Tammy claimed their love for each other had always been real.
"I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do," she confessed in a heartfelt video earlier this year. "I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do."