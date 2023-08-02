'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Sobs Uncontrollably at Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham's Funeral
Tammy Slaton had a hard time saying her final goodbye to Caleb Willingham over the weekend.
On Sunday, July 30, the 1000-Lb Sisters star and her family held a funeral service for her estranged husband one month after he devastatingly died on June 30 at the age of 40.
Slaton's family gathered for a private ceremony near her home in Kentucky — despite the reality star's late spouse being from Indiana — to celebrate Willingham's life.
In video footage obtained by a news publication, Slaton can be seen walking to her chair at the intimate outdoor service, while stopping at one point to hug her loved ones. The TLC star wore a black button-up T-shirt dress and carried a bouquet of colorful flowers.
The 37-year-old sat in the front row beside her sister Amy, 35, who consoled Tammy as she broke down in tears.
During the ceremony, Tammy appeared to be having a difficult time processing her emotions, as she can be seen rocking back and forth in her chair before bending over and sobbing into her hand. Amy attempted to comfort her sibling by rubbing her back.
A camera crew was spotted at the scene with professional equipment, likely for the sisters' hit reality television series.
Though Tammy and Caleb were experiencing marital problems in the moments leading up to his tragic passing, the YouTuber was still left heartbroken by the loss of her partner.
"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️," Tammy captioned an Instagram photo confirming his death on Saturday, July 1.
Just a few days later, Tammy provided an update for fans in a candid TikTok video openly expressing her grieving process.
"I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this," Caleb's estranged widow admitted on Sunday, July 2.
"I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do," said Tammy — who reportedly procrastinated filing for divorce from Caleb as his health began to rapidly decline. "I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that, no offense, but that’s really personal."
Tammy and Caleb tied the knot in November 2022 after a two-week engagement. They had only dated for roughly one month before Caleb popped the question at the end of last year.
