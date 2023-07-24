'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Hints at New Crush in Flirtatious TikTok After Husband Caleb Willingham's Tragic Death
Does Tammy Slaton have a new crush?
The 1000-Lb Sisters star sparked rumors after she appeared to tease at having romantic feelings for a special someone in a flirty new video.
The 36-year-old took to TikTok on Sunday, July 23, to lip sync to a love song while rocking a cute, ghost-print hoodie. Her bright red hair was pulled back as she smiled brightly and sang along to the lyrics.
"You stay on my mind thinking about you💋💋😘😘💜," she captioned the short clip.
"guys this is abt me🤭🤭," one fan joked in the comments section.
Other followers flooded the replies to congratulate the TLC personality for how healthy and happy she looked.
"You look so good Tammy. I wish for you, a wonderful journey ❤️💜💚💙," one wrote, while another added, "Hey Tammy!!!!! So proud of u!!! I know times have been tuff [sic] but things can only go up from here! Keep ur head up! U got this. And a lot of supporters!"
This comes only a few weeks after Tammy confirmed the sad news that her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, tragically passed away at 40 years old.
"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️," she penned on Saturday, July 1.
Tammy and Caleb first met at an Ohio-based rehabilitation facility and got engaged after only a few weeks of dating. They tied the knot at the medical center in November 2022. However, in April 2023, Caleb revealed their relationship was over.
Several days after Caleb's death, Tammy opened up on struggling through the "stages of grief" despite their past relationship issues.
"Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do," she admitted in a heartfelt video. "I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do."