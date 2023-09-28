'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals What She 'Really Looks Like' Without a Filter After Massive Weight Loss
Tammy Slaton got sassy with a hater after they criticized the 1000-Lb Sisters star in the comments section of a recent Instagram post.
On Wednesday, September 27, the 37-year-old uploaded a series of selfies she took while using various filtered effects that slightly altered her appearance — causing multiple users to scold her for almost always using a filter to cover her face when snapping a photo.
"Stop the filters. What do you actually look like??" one person commented on the post, causing Slaton to answer their question via a video and express her frustration toward the constant criticism she receives.
"This is what I really look like. Okay? Have a nice day, babe," Slaton said in her snippy response, as the close-up clip showed her natural face and orange-colored hair.
The reality star then replied to another person asking Slaton to show her followers what she looks like without glasses, as the fan told her: "They take away from your eyes, either way you're killing it."
"Here you go love. Me, no filters," Slaton said, as she started the video with her specs on before taking them off like the follower requested.
"Now without my glasses," she continued, before once again concluding, "have a nice day, babe."
After Slaton gave into her incessant hate comments and recorded the filter-free video for one of her critics, many of the TLC star's admirers jumped to her defense in the comments section of the post.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She LITERALLY films a TV SHOW without a filter and has been open and vulnerable. I’m not understanding why anyone has an issue with filters on here. Again, A WHOLE TV SHOW WITH NO FILTER. 😂," one supporter expressed regarding the hit reality show that documents her weight loss journey of nearly 400 pounds thus far, as a second fan added, "you are QUEEN Tammy for a reason. Don’t let them get to you."
"Filters are cute! Lots are having fun using them. Why are some people so annoyed with it??? This is Tammy's IG and she can do whatever she wants!" a third user detailed, while a fourth said, "nah don’t defend yourself, these internet trolls have nothing on you. Your true followers will accept you throughout your journey ❤️."
Others simply begged Slaton to reveal when the newest season of 1000-Lb Sisters would premiere, though the reality diva previously mentioned there would be a "Part B" collection of episodes from Season 5 being released on December 12.