'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Debuts Shocking Weight Loss in Blue Mermaid-Print Swimsuit: Photos
Tammy Slaton is still rocking her weight-loss journey!
The 1000-Lb Sisters star — who was over 700 pounds at her heaviest — took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, to share snapshots of her slimmed-down figure as she lounged by the pool with a friend.
The 37-year-old sported a blue, mermaid-print swimsuit in the photos. The reality star's face was noticeably thinner and her shoulders and collarbones were significantly more pronounced than in the previous season of the popular television show.
Although she has yet to qualify for skin removal surgery, the TLC alum has lost more than 400 pounds over the past three years.
Slaton's fans flooded her comments with love and support. One follower gushed, "Tammy you look AMAZING!" and another added, "Look at you, girl! That is a JOURNEY."
"Look at those collarbones!" a third impressed user pointed out.
"Holy wow! The transformation is incredible! So happy to see how far you have come I may have cried a little," another fan penned, and a fifth person chimed in, "You look so good!! I’m so happy for you, you’ve come so far and put in so much work and it’s showing off every single day!"
Despite the waves of support, Slaton also receives her share of rude comments. Earlier this year, she hit back at someone on Tiktok who asked her if her "chin flap" would ever go away.
"My ‘chin flap' is not a chin flap," she replied in the February video. "It's literally excess skin, and yes, it will go away when I get skin removal surgery."
"And I cannot answer, before anybody asks, when I'm getting skin removal because I don't know," she clarified at the time. "Can't I live my life without y'all judging me, making fun of me for every little freaking thing?"
"I wish people would just understand that the least little bit of hate can send somebody over the edge and want to kill themselves," she continued. "I used to be very suicidal before I went to rehab and lost all this weight."
As OK! previously reported, Slaton made the decision to enter an Ohio-based rehabilitation facility after years of struggling with weight-related health issues. There, she was able to kick her habit of drinking 12 cans of soda per day and make healthier food choices, until she finally dropped enough weight to be approved for surgery in 2022.
Her younger sister, Amy Slaton, shared that she'd been "so relieved" that Tammy had finally been given the greenlight to get bariatric surgery.
"Honestly, after her past failures, I really didn't think she could do it. But she proved me wrong," she confessed. "I hope she feels like she's not left behind no more. Because she's probably going to exceed my a-- and I'm grateful for it. There ain't no hard feelings on my part if she does."