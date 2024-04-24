'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Debuts Shocking Weight Loss in Blue Mermaid-Print Swimsuit: Photos

Slaton's fans flooded her comments with love and support. One follower gushed, "Tammy you look AMAZING!" and another added, "Look at you, girl! That is a JOURNEY."

"Look at those collarbones!" a third impressed user pointed out.

"Holy wow! The transformation is incredible! So happy to see how far you have come I may have cried a little," another fan penned, and a fifth person chimed in, "You look so good!! I’m so happy for you, you’ve come so far and put in so much work and it’s showing off every single day!"