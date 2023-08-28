'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking New Clothing Size After Drastic Weight Loss: Photos
It seems Tammy Slaton is in need of an entirely new wardrobe after dropping down six sizes and losing nearly 400 pounds!
In a video uploaded to TikTok over the weekend, the 1000-Lb Sisters star showed off her impressive weight-loss journey with a compilation of mirror selfies.
"From wearing 8xl in clothes to a 2xl," Slaton captioned the post, revealing her new clothing size to fans.
Slaton flaunted her drastically-shrunken figure while posing in what looked like a hotel bathroom. The 36-year-old wore a black shirt beneath a thin denim button up, which she paired with plaid purple pants and neutral-colored boat shoes.
Slaton’s supporters were overjoyed to hear her new size and flooded the comments of her TikTok post with uplifting thoughts.
"You have done so well and come so far. Well done 🥰🥰🥰🥰," one fan wrote, as another thought the size drop was "so freaking awesome," and a third expressed, "wow beautiful!!♥️."
The reality star’s weight-loss update comes after a source revealed Slaton’s current weight.
"Tammy thought she weighed 370 pounds," the insider confessed, noting the TLC star was pleasantly surprised when she stepped on the scale. "Tammy went to a rehab center last Thursday and got weighed. She actually . She's down to 334 and doing awesome."
The source also noted that Slaton has not relapsed in her health journey since moving back home to Kentucky and is steadily pushing forward despite facing heartbreak surrounding the death of her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, at the end of June.
Many fans were worried Slaton would lose motivation to proceed in losing weight after Willingham passed, however, it seemed to only strengthen her courage.
"She told me she could have easily been him," a separate source dished following Willingham's death on Friday, June 30.
Slaton's heaviest weight was recorded to be 717 pounds. She has lost nearly 400 pounds since spending 14 months at an Ohio-based rehab center and undergoing gastric bypass surgery.