'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shares One of Her Biggest Fears With Fans
Tammy Slaton isn't a fan of creepy crawlies!
The 1000-Lb Sisters star revealed one of her biggest fears to fans while using a popular TikTok filter earlier this week.
Tammy — who sported a fluffy, orange, Halloween-themed sweater — waited expectantly as the filter flickered through a number of common fears, including the dark, snakes and social situations. The first time it stopped, it landed on spiders. The TLC star nodded in the affirmative and mouthed the words, "That's true."
The second time, the filter claimed one of Tammy's major anxieties was clowns, but the 37-year-old shook her head. Later in the video, Tammy also admitted to being a little bit afraid of heights. On the final spin, the filter humorously stopped on the word "yourself," causing the reality television personality to burst into laughter.
Followers chimed in with their own fears in the comments section, with several agreeing that they were also afraid of spiders and heights.
Others acknowledged her health journey, praising her for her "glow-up" after her nearly 400 pound weight loss throughout the course of the last few seasons of the show.
"IVE BEEN WATCHING YOU FOREVER. I know we're r strangers but I'm SOOOOO proud of you. ive always been cheering you on!!!" one wrote, while another added, "I love you Tammy! You look great girl!"
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Admits It 'Bothered' Her To Keep Her 300Lb Weight Loss A Secret: 'I Wanted To Scream'
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Flaunts Her Slimmed-Down Figure In Low-Cut Top
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Looks So Healthy' After Whopping 300-Pound Weight Loss: See Photos
As OK! previously reported, Tammy was 717 pounds at her heaviest. She dropped down below 550 pounds prior to getting her weight loss surgery some time in 2022. This past July, it was revealed that Tammy recently weighed in at less than 350 pounds.
"Tammy thought she weighed 370 pounds," an insider confessed at the time. "Tammy went to a rehab center last Thursday and got weighed ... She's down to 334 and doing awesome."
The following month, Tammy confirmed that her clothing size had gone from an 8XL to a 2XL.
Tammy confessed that it had initially bothered her to keep her incredible weight loss a secret while waiting for episodes to air.
"I was like... I wanted to scream and be like, 'I am losing weight, what are you talking about?'" she said in a March TikTok. "It's so hard keeping big secrets... because of our contracts, they want that wow factor in our show. So I wasn't able to talk about my weight loss or getting married, really ... it's a long story."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Besides tackling her health goals, Tammy also tied the knot with Caleb Willingham late last year. However, only a few months after their wedding, Caleb announced that Tammy had chosen to end their relationship.
Sadly, after several more months of struggling with his health, Tammy confirmed Caleb had shockingly passed away at 40 years old.
"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️," she wrote via Instagram.