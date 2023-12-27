Aaron Carter's Dentist Demands Wrongful Death Lawsuit to Be Tossed After Doctor Accused of 'Over-Prescribing' Late Pop Star

Aaron Carter's dentist is fighting back after the late pop star's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, filed a lawsuit on behalf of their 2-year-old son, Prince.

The Los Angeles-based dentist, Jason Mirabile, requested a court to throw out the wrongful death lawsuit, as he denied all allegations of malpractice within the complaint brought on by Carter's only child, whose full name is Princeton, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.