Aaron Carter's Dentist Demands Wrongful Death Lawsuit to Be Tossed After Doctor Accused of 'Over-Prescribing' Late Pop Star
Aaron Carter's dentist is fighting back after the late pop star's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, filed a lawsuit on behalf of their 2-year-old son, Prince.
The Los Angeles-based dentist, Jason Mirabile, requested a court to throw out the wrongful death lawsuit, as he denied all allegations of malpractice within the complaint brought on by Carter's only child, whose full name is Princeton, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The lawsuit was filed against a doctor, a dentist and a pharmacy after the "I Want Candy" singer died on November 5, 2022, with the court documents claiming Carter's death was due to a "prescription drug overdose" — though the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner previously determined his cause of death as drowning in his bath tub after taking Xanax and huffing cans of compressed air.
In Prince's lawsuit filed by Martin, Carter was said to have visited a doctor on June 16, 2020, when he was prescribed a controlled substance.
The toddler's lawyer accused the doctor of failing to check the database to see if Carter was "obtaining same or similar controlled substances from other sources."
Carter then saw a dentist for work on his mouth on April 26, 2022, the suit cited, noting he continued going for six months.
In that time period, the lawsuit claimed Mirabile was "over-prescribing, without medical justification, controlled substances to [Aaron] including, but not limited to Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, as well as Alprazolam," reiterating how there was no "medical justification for the controlled substances prescribed by Defendants and that Defendants were negligent and or/grossly negligent in prescribing controlled substances."
The suit further called out the pharmacy where Carter's prescriptions came from for not questioning the amounts or types of medicine doctors had signed off on giving to the "I'm All About You" vocalist.
According to court documents, Prince and his mom's lawyer said pharmacists should have known the "type of controlled substances and the quantities that were distributed to [Aaron] were typically not consistent with what a general dentistry practice would provide to a patient."
Per the lawsuit, Carter's son is seeking unspecified damages for "loss of love, affection [and] care" after his father's passing.
In his countersuit, however, Mirable insisted Carter should have known he "was submitting himself to medical treatment which, because of his existing condition, rendered him susceptible to potential complication or injury, and that by submitting himself to such medical treatment, he freely and expressly assumed all risks involved."
The dentist claimed Prince and Martin have no case since Carter was fully aware of all risks and benefits of each treatment prescribed to him.
Mirable requested the court to dismiss all accusations made against him, as he argued Carter's cause of death was beyond the dentist's control, citing: "[A] reasonably prudent person in plaintiff’s decedent’s position would have undergone the procedure alleged in the Complaint if fully informed."