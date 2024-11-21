Actor Jussie Smollett's Staged Hate Crime Conviction Overturned by Illinois Supreme Court

In 2022, the star was sentenced to 150 days in county jail, 30 months of probation and $130,000 in restitution for his alleged crimes. After the state appellate court rejected his appeal in 2023, the Illinois Supreme Court agreed to hear him out in 2024.

Legal issues for Smollett began in January 2019, when he told police he was attacked outside of his Chicago apartment by men using racial and homophobic slurs. The Underground alum even claimed the individuals placed a noose around his neck during the assault.