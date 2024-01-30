OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Adele Reveals She Exercises 2-3 Times a Day and Only Drinks Alcohol on Sundays: 'I Can Move Mountains With My Bum'

adele exercises multiple times day alcohol sundays
Source: mega;@adele/instagram
By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Adele isn't taking it easy on herself in the gym.

At one of the singer's Las Vegas concerts, the star told the crowd she's upped her routine to multiple workouts each day, six days a week.

Article continues below advertisement
adele exercises multiple times day alcohol sundays
Source: mega

Adele revealed she now works out multiple times per day.

"I have done absolutely nothing since last weekend. I am back at my gym grind like nobody's business," the Grammy winner, 35, noted. "I am doing two or three sessions a day. My a--- is getting rock solid again. I can move mountains with my bum. That is all I have done."

The mom-of-one noted that during her first body overhaul, she cut out alcohol and coffee, which she thought made her "so boring."

Article continues below advertisement
adele exercises multiple times day alcohol sundays
Source: @adele/instagram

The crooner overhauled her lifestyle a few years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

"So on my last break I was like, I will have a glass of wine and four expressos. So now I am back [to performing], I am only allowing myself to drink on Sundays. But it is OK!" Adele insisted. "Four or five white wine spritzers get me absolutely hammered and also I order McDonald's and forget the next day so it doesn't really count."

Article continues below advertisement
adele exercises multiple times day alcohol sundays
Source: mega

The star in 2012.

MORE ON:
NEWS
Article continues below advertisement

The "Rolling in the Deep" vocalist also talked to fans about wrapping up her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, insisting that even though she's extended the shows in the past, "This really is the last run."

The superstar explained this most recent stretch of concerts have helped her stop being so critical of herself. "For this run, I am having a laugh and [want to] soak it up. It is just a bonus," she shared. "If I forget my lyrics, it doesn't mean I don't know them — it's just I cannot remember them."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
adele exercises multiple times day alcohol sundays
Source: @adele/instagram

Adele's Vegas residency wraps up this March.

Article continues below advertisement

Though she may say goodbye to Sin City, Adele hinted she'll be back on stage one day, as she admitted the residency gave her a boost of confidence when it comes to singing live.

"I just appreciate it so much. I know it's such a big ask. This room has given me such security that I needed to be ready to do what I am going to do next. I just don't think I am going to write an album for quite some time. But next time I do, I will come wherever it is that you live," the British beauty said of touring in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm going to miss this so much," she added. "I do love this show."

The Mirror and Daily Mail reported on what Adele told her fans.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.