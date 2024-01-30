Adele Reveals She Exercises 2-3 Times a Day and Only Drinks Alcohol on Sundays: 'I Can Move Mountains With My Bum'
Adele isn't taking it easy on herself in the gym.
At one of the singer's Las Vegas concerts, the star told the crowd she's upped her routine to multiple workouts each day, six days a week.
"I have done absolutely nothing since last weekend. I am back at my gym grind like nobody's business," the Grammy winner, 35, noted. "I am doing two or three sessions a day. My a--- is getting rock solid again. I can move mountains with my bum. That is all I have done."
The mom-of-one noted that during her first body overhaul, she cut out alcohol and coffee, which she thought made her "so boring."
"So on my last break I was like, I will have a glass of wine and four expressos. So now I am back [to performing], I am only allowing myself to drink on Sundays. But it is OK!" Adele insisted. "Four or five white wine spritzers get me absolutely hammered and also I order McDonald's and forget the next day so it doesn't really count."
The "Rolling in the Deep" vocalist also talked to fans about wrapping up her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, insisting that even though she's extended the shows in the past, "This really is the last run."
The superstar explained this most recent stretch of concerts have helped her stop being so critical of herself. "For this run, I am having a laugh and [want to] soak it up. It is just a bonus," she shared. "If I forget my lyrics, it doesn't mean I don't know them — it's just I cannot remember them."
Though she may say goodbye to Sin City, Adele hinted she'll be back on stage one day, as she admitted the residency gave her a boost of confidence when it comes to singing live.
"I just appreciate it so much. I know it's such a big ask. This room has given me such security that I needed to be ready to do what I am going to do next. I just don't think I am going to write an album for quite some time. But next time I do, I will come wherever it is that you live," the British beauty said of touring in the future.
"I'm going to miss this so much," she added. "I do love this show."
