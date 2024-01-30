Adele Reveals She Exercises 2-3 Times a Day and Only Drinks Alcohol on Sundays: 'I Can Move Mountains With My Bum'

"I have done absolutely nothing since last weekend. I am back at my gym grind like nobody's business," the Grammy winner, 35, noted. "I am doing two or three sessions a day. My a--- is getting rock solid again. I can move mountains with my bum. That is all I have done."

The mom-of-one noted that during her first body overhaul, she cut out alcohol and coffee, which she thought made her "so boring."