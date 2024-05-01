Alec Baldwin Compares Cocaine to Coffee as He Admits to Snorting the Drug 'All Day Long' for 2 Years in the '80s
Alec Baldwin succumbed to the glitz and glam of Hollywood after moving to Los Angeles from New York City in 1983.
During a recent appearance on the "Our Way With Paul Anka and Skip Bronson" podcast, the 66-year-old candidly opened up about his experiences with cocaine and alcohol as a rising actor in the movie industry after celebrating 39 years sober back in February.
"I don't discuss this a lot. I discuss it every now and then when it makes sense," he explained, noting: "I'm 39 years sober. I got sober February 23, 1985."
"I had a white-hot problem every day for two years. I think I snorted a line of cocaine from here to Saturn ... Did one on the rings of Saturn, then we came home — we took it back home," the Beetlejuice star confessed regarding his overuse of the powdered substance.
"I mean, cocaine was like coffee back then. Everybody was doing it all day long," Baldwin pointed out.
Eventually, the It's Complicated actor stopped using drugs, however, it only made him more dependent on alcohol.
"Because I stopped doing drugs, my drinking increased, which they tell you is going to happen. And that did happen. I just started drinking," he admitted.
His heightened use of alcohol became a problem, causing Baldwin to have to give up both drugs and drinking in one fell swoop.
"I don't miss drugs at all, but I do miss drinking. I like to drink," he honestly shared.
After being sober for nearly four decades, Baldwin has found peace in other activities like meditating — though he sometimes finds it hard to do so in his and wife Hilaria's chaotic household.
"I do try to meditate. [But] meditating with seven children is like trying to play ping pong on the deck of an aircraft carrier. It's a real pain in the a--, man," the My Sister's Keeper actor joked of his kids: Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, twins Eduardo and María, 3, and Ilaria, 1.
Feeling relaxed has also been a bit difficult for Alec to achieve ever since he found himself in legal trouble following the infamous shooting on the set of his film Rust.
The award-winning actor is set to face trial for involuntary manslaughter in July after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a bullet released from the gun Alec was holding while filming a scene for the Western production.
The 30 Rock star claimed he never pulled the trigger and insisted he was unaware the gun was loaded.