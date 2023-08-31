Alex Murdaugh Loses Phone Privileges After Recording Conversations for Upcoming Documentary
Alex Murdaugh, a convicted killer serving a double life sentence for the murder of his wife and son in 2021, had his prison phone and tablet access revoked after he was caught recording a conversation with his lawyer for an upcoming documentary.
RadarOnline.com confirmed the recorded conversation was intended to be part of a documentary about the convicted killer. However, this action violated the prison's policies to "communicate with the news media for his own gain."
Prison officials deemed the recording a breach of security and a violation of the privacy rights of the other individuals involved in the conversation.
It is unclear at this time how Murdaugh's lawyer, Jim Griffin, was able to record the conversation and what consequences he may face for his participation in this act.
"Your actions, whether you intended or not, assisted Mr. Murdaugh in violating our policy and could jeopardize your telephonic communications with him in the future," SCDOC Assistant Deputy Director of Operations Dennis Patterson wrote in an email to Griffin on Wednesday, August 30.
According to prison officials, Griffin recorded Murdaugh reading excerpts from a journal he wrote while standing trial for killing his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, in June 2021.
The recording was reportedly intended for an upcoming three-part Fox Nation documentary series titled The Fall of the House of Murdaugh, which is also set to feature an interview with Murdaugh's only surviving son, Buster.
- Defending Alex Murdaugh: Murderer's Son Claims His Family's 'Real Killer' Is Still Out There Despite Father's Psychopathic Traits
- Alex Murdaugh Planned Elaborate Birthday Celebration for Murdered Son Paul to Convince Court He Was Innocent, Book Claims
- Alex Murdaugh Photos Leaked: Convicted Murderer Poses for Shirtless Selfies While Serving Out Life Sentence
As OK! previously reported, in a recent preview of the upcoming series, Buster said he doesn't "believe" his father is responsible for the deaths of Maggie or Paul, nor does he believe Alex hired a hitman to do it — but claimed he is still "absolutely fearful for his life."
"I think that I've set myself up to be safe," he said. "But yes, when I go to bed at night, I have a fear that there is somebody else still out there."
Alex Murdaugh is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina after being found guilty of murdering his wife and son on March 2, 2023.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The convicted murderer also faces over 100 other state charges – including money laundering, wire fraud, and embezzlement.
He is reportedly set to plead guilty in federal court on September 21 for stealing nearly $8 million from disabled clients during his tenure as a personal injury attorney.