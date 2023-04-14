Amanda Bynes Smokes Cigarette After Getting Manicure In First Sighting Since Hospital Release, Onlooker Reveals
Amanda Bynes treated herself to a fresh set of nails following her three-week hospital stay.
The former child star was seen Wednesday, April 12, getting a manicure at Cosmo Nails in Toluca Lake, Calif. As seen in photos obtained by a news outlet, Bynes sat patiently as a technician worked on her hands.
The Amanda Show alum had her hair pulled back in a bun and wore a white-t-shirt for her day out, per the photos. According to an eyewitness, after Bynes' nails were done, she smoked a cigarette while waiting for her Uber.
The sighting comes two days after she checked out of a mental healthy facility following a psychotic break. She is now expected to begin outpatient treatment but will remain in her home in an effort to maintain control of her independence.
As OK! reported, Bynes called 911 on herself at the end of March after spending several days roaming Los Angeles without clothing.
The Easy A star's car was reportedly towed in Long Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, March 15, which is 40 miles away from her home and 25 miles from downtown L.A., where the 36-year-old was spotted on Sunday, March 19 — the day she was hospitalized.
Bynes — who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder — was put on a 72-hour 5150 psychiatric hold that was extended so she could focus on "getting better" in the facility.
Her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, claimed at the time that his former partner had not been taking her medication, later revealing that two weeks before her break down, she disappeared for three days and returned home with another guy.
Michael claimed she had been stable and seemingly happy, focusing on her nail care business, up until that point. However, when she came back home to him with another man, Bynes was a completely different person, her ex recalled.
Now that Bynes is out, her loved ones are reportedly encouraging her to stay away from Michael, as they believe their relationship contributed to her break down.
"Her family and friends believe that her split was a catalyst in her breakdown and that he is not a healthy and safe person for her to be around," claimed a source, adding that the exes "were codependent on each other, and the latter part of their relationship was toxic due, in part, to the fact that they met in rehab."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They substituted their addiction to substances for an addiction for each other," concluded the insider.
The troubled star had been under a conservatorship since 2013, but it ended last year. Despite her family's concern for her well-being, OK! learned her parents are not planning on putting her in another conservatorship at this time.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Bynes' outing and talked to the source.