Anderson Cooper Reveals He Didn't Have Confidence in Chris Licht's Leadership Skills at CNN: 'I Don't Know What He Was Thinking'

"My sense from Chris was there was not a lot we needed to hash out because I’m not an opinion host," Cooper explained. "I’m talking to people from different sides and trying to be straight down the middle and represent things fairly and accurately. I keep my head down."

"I just try to do the best I can. I don’t need to have a lot of meetings with anybody who comes in," he added. "With Chris, I had a meeting with him when he first started and touched base from time to time, but we didn’t have a ton of communications."

