King Charles Has a 'Terrible Problem' With Prince Harry Being Fifth in Line to the Throne

Dec. 5 2023, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020, and the Duke of Sussex went on to publicly criticize the monarchy, but despite his complaints, he is still in the line of succession. Expert Angela Levin admitted that she is fearful about the future of the crown due to Harry's potential progression.

Prince Harry is fifth in line to be king.

“It worries me, he is fifth to the throne," Levin said on GB News. “There are children before him, but King Charles is getting old, and if anything, God forbid, happens to William, we have got a terrible problem."

Harry previously said in an interview that he "wants a family, not an institution," but his desires have yet to alter his ranking within The Firm.

Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020.

Although Harry is still the Duke of Sussex, conservative Member of Parliament Bob Seely is using his position to push Charles to strip his youngest child of his royal status.

“I’m not a Republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest installment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option," Seely said in reference to Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, revisiting Meghan Markle's 2021 royal racists accusations.

“The Duke and Duchess can be Mr. and Mrs. like the rest of us," he added. “My Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the royal family of their titles."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to go by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry

OK! previously reported Levin doesn't envision Charles taking away Harry's formalities.

“In theory, that's going round. In practice. I don't think it will happen because he does love Harry,” Levin stated. “And then you're in the state where you hate what your child is doing, but something inside you makes you want to love them."

Prince Harry's relationship to Prince William and King Charles was greatly impacted by 'Spare.'

The royal biographer predicted Seely doesn't have enough influence to make drastic changes to the monarchy.

“But he's just not very well known. It'll be something that he says and then everyone will move on," Levin voiced. "But it's very difficult to remove their titles because they can take off Duke and Duchess. But they can't take away Prince Harry because he's in the line."

“I think it's very difficult to know what to do. I mean William is furious," she continued. "Charles is very sad about it and trying to calm things down."

Harry's use of the Duke of Sussex distinction has been a concern since he left the monarchy. While promoting his memoir, Spare, the father-of-two was asked why he continues to go by the Duke of Sussex while attacking his relatives.

"Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess?" Anderson Cooper asked on 60 Minutes.

"And what difference would that make?" Harry replied.

