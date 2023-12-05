King Charles Has a 'Terrible Problem' With Prince Harry Being Fifth in Line to the Throne

Although Harry is still the Duke of Sussex, conservative Member of Parliament Bob Seely is using his position to push Charles to strip his youngest child of his royal status.

“I’m not a Republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest installment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option," Seely said in reference to Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, revisiting Meghan Markle's 2021 royal racists accusations.

“The Duke and Duchess can be Mr. and Mrs. like the rest of us," he added. “My Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the royal family of their titles."