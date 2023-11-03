Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Outraged That 'Hollywood Is Still Very Much Obsessed' With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Although Meghan and Harry were embraced by many entertainment professionals, some A-listers wish to befriend the U.K.-based pair instead.

“They may have moved to California, but it’s William and Kate who had the most support out there, and there is a certain level of smugness about that," the insider explained.

Despite the years of tension between the group, who were once dubbed the "Fab Four," the anonymous friend claimed William and Kate always intended to bring their humanitarian efforts to the U.S.

“They insist that they’d be doing this regardless of where the Sussexes live, but there is no doubt they’ll enjoy showing Meghan and Harry how Hollywood is still very much obsessed with all things royal,” the insider added. “Everyone wants to be around them."