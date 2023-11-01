Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Fuming' as Prince William and Kate William Plan to 'Storm the U.S.'

The senior royals applied to trademark The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and they are expected to focus on their mental health advocacy work and humanitarian efforts.

A source close to the Sussexes claimed the couple was "fuming" that the Wales plan to "storm the U.S."

The future king and queen hope to "tap all their celebrity friends for help. William traveled to New York for his Earthshot Prize, and he will continue to prioritize "trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030."