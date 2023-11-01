Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Fuming' as Prince William and Kate William Plan to 'Storm the U.S.'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry forged their own path in California, but can Prince William and Kate Middleton steal their spotlight? The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to expand The Royal Foundation's work to the other side of the pond in the future.
The senior royals applied to trademark The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and they are expected to focus on their mental health advocacy work and humanitarian efforts.
A source close to the Sussexes claimed the couple was "fuming" that the Wales plan to "storm the U.S."
The future king and queen hope to "tap all their celebrity friends for help. William traveled to New York for his Earthshot Prize, and he will continue to prioritize "trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030."
The insider shared that the Wales were able to align themselves with American A-listers to help their non-profit gain success in America.
"You'd be surprised how many big stars reached out to William and Kate to let them know they have their support amid this feud with Harry and Meghan," the source added. "They may have moved to California, but it's William and Kate who had the most support out there, and there is a certain level of smugness about that."
The anonymous pal later clarified that William and Kate's decision to broaden their scope is unrelated to their rift with the Sussexes.
"They insist that they'd be doing this regardless of where the Sussexes live, but there is no doubt they'll enjoy showing Meghan and Harry how Hollywood is still very much obsessed with all things royal," they added.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Fearful of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Growing Popularity in the U.S.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Causing 'Huge' Problems in Kate Middleton and Prince William's Marriage
- Prince William & Kate Middleton Won't Be 'Distracted' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New York Tour, Source Claims
OK! previously reported that Harry often struggled with being William's spare and with his ranking within The Firm.
"All Harry's complaining is really about the fact that he's not number one, he doesn't have a bigger role," royal biographer Tom Quinn explained in an interview. "I think that's why he clicked with Meghan because she comes from a society where if you work hard and you're talented, you can get to the top."
"You can't change the fact that William and Kate are number one," Quinn added.
Aside from his own insecurities, Meghan didn't embrace her life in the U.K.
"It's obvious when you think about it, but I think she thought she could come into the royal family and be the star," Quinn noted. "And of course, she [Meghan] couldn't because the monarchial structures are medieval, they're rigid."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A palace staffer revealed that the Duchess of Sussex loathed being in Kate's shadow.
"She was dazzled by the worldwide fame that being a princess would bring, but she was shocked by the palace protocol and by the fact that she was not and never could be first in the pecking order," the source shared.
"She hated being a second-rate princess – second to Catherine Middleton, I mean. She thought she would be living in Windsor Castle, for example, and just couldn’t believe it when she and Harry were given Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace," the insider added.
Sources spoke to Closer.