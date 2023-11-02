Americans 'Would Love' to See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Back in the U.K., Commentator Claims
Are Americans losing their Sussex fever? In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to California, and the duo was initially embraced by Hollywood with lucrative contracts, a CBS tell-all special and humanitarian awards, but after a series of public failures, the pair's popularity began to decline.
Salem News Channel host Julie Hartman offered a different perspective during a GB News appearance.
"By the way, we would love to send Harry and Meghan back," Hartman shared. "I don’t know why they came to us. We will gladly ship them back to the U.K."
OK! previously reported pop culture blogger Perez Hilton thinks the couple needs to embrace the lack of royal significance in the U.S. and transition into becoming socialites.
"[They] are not royals to us, and they need to cultivate their celebrity," the media personality said. "I think the best response for them is to say nothing, obviously, don't be upset. You know, Megan was talking recently about how she's concerned for her children and social media."
Hilton later compared the Sussexes to the Kardashians, who were able to achieve A-list status without having a traditional talent.
"You know, in a way, the Sussexes are kind of like the Kardashians here," the columnist noted. "They're famous because of their names, but they haven't really done much of note yet."
"And they need to play the fame game because at the end of the day, it's all about money. The more famous they are, the more money they can make," he added.
The media personality wouldn't be the first person to notice the similarities between the Sussexes and the Kar-Jenner clan, as a source claimed Kris Jenner hoped the American-based royals would make a cameo on The Kardashians.
"If they go down that route, they die a little, they undermine the glamour that went with them when they first burst onto the scene," an insider told an outlet.
"Why wouldn't you go to one of the most successful brands in existence in pursuit of building your own narrative? It's not a stupid idea," they added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A media professional urged the Duchess of Sussex to cultivate a mutually beneficial relationship with the reality stars.
“Sure, the Kardashians are tacky, but that family are an entertainment juggernaut. Meghan will certainly want to be aligned with them, especially if she wants to make a splash on the social networks,” the insider said.
“Meghan is having her moment in the sun, but the Kardashians have been going for over 15 years now," the source pointed out. “If Meghan is being seen at events with them in L.A. then it’s probably not too big a leap before they get her to sign a release and be on camera, even briefly. That is how those shows work.”