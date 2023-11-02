Americans 'Would Love' to See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Back in the U.K., Commentator Claims

Hilton later compared the Sussexes to the Kardashians, who were able to achieve A-list status without having a traditional talent.

"You know, in a way, the Sussexes are kind of like the Kardashians here," the columnist noted. "They're famous because of their names, but they haven't really done much of note yet."

"And they need to play the fame game because at the end of the day, it's all about money. The more famous they are, the more money they can make," he added.