'Inappropriate': Meghan Markle's Request to Move Into Windsor Castle Was Shut Down by Queen Elizabeth

According to a source, Her Majesty felt it would be "inappropriate" for the Sussexes to reside in Windsor Castle, and she "politely but firmly suggested" they takeover Frogmore.

Lady Elizabeth saw the wedding present as a kind gesture despite Meghan's disappointment.

"The cottage was a big deal. The Queen's entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage," the aristocrat told an outlet. "It is essentially her backyard, her solitude, and her privacy."

"She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage," she added. "We all thought it was very big of her. She said 'I hope they'll respect it.'"