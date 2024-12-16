Angelina Jolie Says She's 'Often Alone' and 'on Her Own' 8 Years After Brad Pitt Split

During her speech at an upscale hotel in London on December 14, the 49-year-old actress revealed that while filming Maria, she identified a shared trait between herself and the late opera singer Maria Callas.

“I have my children I love, but as an adult, I’m often alone. I find myself identifying with the solitude and loneliness she has,” Jolie explained. “I also haven’t quite figured out how to live life in a way where I’m on my own.”