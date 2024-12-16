Angelina Jolie Says She's 'Often Alone' and 'on Her Own' 8 Years After Brad Pitt Split
Angelina Jolie is opening up about her personal woes following her divorce from Brad Pitt.
During her speech at an upscale hotel in London on December 14, the 49-year-old actress revealed that while filming Maria, she identified a shared trait between herself and the late opera singer Maria Callas.
“I have my children I love, but as an adult, I’m often alone. I find myself identifying with the solitude and loneliness she has,” Jolie explained. “I also haven’t quite figured out how to live life in a way where I’m on my own.”
“Maybe a lot of artists feel that we’re in an open space as a person,” she continued. “We don’t quite settle. So it leaves us in a strange way sometimes.”
This isn't the first time Jolie has spoken about relating to Callas’ solitude.
Back in October, at the AFI Fest premiere, she told People, “I don’t want to speak too much about it because it’s too personal. But there’s definitely a loneliness and a work ethic.”
“I’m an imperfect person, but I work very hard, and she does too,” the Oscar-winning actress explained. “I may be many things, but I’m a very hard worker, right?”
She also noted how both she and Callas are “performers and workers with jobs to do” who can be “very hard on themselves.”
Jolie, who shares six children with Pitt — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne — typically doesn't share much about her personal life.
Before her 2016 split from Pitt, she said, “I don’t have a lot of friends. Brad really is the only person I talk to.”
"She’s cut out people she’s worked with for years and no longer speaks to any family other than her kids. She has almost no one else left. Her life is very lonely," an insider explained to In Touch.
"Her dating life has all but vanished," they added. "I am sure she misses companionship."
Despite these personal struggles, Jolie is clearly focused on motherhood.
“It’s my happiness,” she said in an interview with Good Morning America. “You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters.”
In fact, her kids, whom she calls her "best friends," are also really proud of her.
“They did see how hard I worked. They don’t talk about winning an award or about anything, they’ll say, ‘You know my mom, she works so hard,’ so I think that makes me very happy that they see that I work hard. It’s just nice I was so happy to be with them,” she shared with Extra on December 3.
“Definitely, they saw me terrified, which is also a thing you don’t usually share so much vulnerability in front of your children, even really crying in front of them or being scared in front of them. So, they were very protective,” she added.