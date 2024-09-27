Tori Spelling Reveals She and Anna Delvey Became 'Unlikely Friends' After Being Cast on 'DWTS'

Tori Spelling may not have made it to the finals of Dancing With the Stars, but she’s walking away with something even more surprising — a friendship with none other than the infamous Anna Delvey.

"I saw Inventing Anna, and then I met the real human, and she and I have become unlikely friends... She’s very kind to me, she's nice," Spelling, 51, shared on her iHeartRadio podcast "misSPELLING," referring to the Netflix series based on Delvey's life. "I liked the human and took everything else away."