Tori Spelling Reveals She and Anna Delvey Became 'Unlikely Friends' After Being Cast on 'DWTS'
Tori Spelling may not have made it to the finals of Dancing With the Stars, but she’s walking away with something even more surprising — a friendship with none other than the infamous Anna Delvey.
"I saw Inventing Anna, and then I met the real human, and she and I have become unlikely friends... She’s very kind to me, she's nice," Spelling, 51, shared on her iHeartRadio podcast "misSPELLING," referring to the Netflix series based on Delvey's life. "I liked the human and took everything else away."
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up about her surprising connection with the controversial figure.
Despite the public opinion surrounding Delvey's past, Spelling even praised the "fake heiress'" potential as a dancer.
"She was starting to smile... starting to have more fun... I think she could be a beautiful dancer," she said. "But you know, she has a lot up against her with the public opinion of her."
Spelling, who was also eliminated the same night as Delvey, reflected on how she evolved in the short period of time.
"Honestly, I loved every second of this experience... The ballroom gave me such a new take on life and such joy that I wanted to keep going," she revealed.
Although she was eliminated alongside her partner, Pasha Pashkov, 38, after receiving some of the lowest scores for two consecutive weeks, Spelling is proud of her performance.
"I worked really hard to move past the 'timid Tori' that Carrie Ann [Inaba] had called out... I felt really good about myself, and that's all I could do, right?" she expressed. "But you know, you can't control how people vote."
"At the end of the day, someone has to go home," she admitted. "There has to be eliminations."
In contrast to Spelling's sense of fulfillment, her newfound friend, Delvey — whose real name is Anna Sorokin — had an interesting response after being cut from Season 33.
After the announcement, co-host Julianne Hough, 36, asked Delvey what she had gained from the experience.
"Nothing,” Delvey, whose participation in DWTS garnered a lot of backlash, responded.
Delvey even doubled down on her previous one-word reply during an interview with Good Morning America. When asked what her favorite part of the show was, she replied: "Being eliminated."
Longtime DWTS judge Inaba, 56, reacted to Delvey's response after the blunt response made the rounds.
“It was a shame,” Inaba said. "We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that.”
She went on to say it was "dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra Sosa, 23, in his debut season but also of all of us who work on the show."