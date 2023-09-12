Jill Duggar Has 'No Idea' Why Anna Refuses to Divorce Josh: 'I'm Watching With Everybody Else'
Jill Duggar Dillard is just as in the dark as the rest of the world when it comes to why her sister-in-law, Anna, continues to stand by convicted felon Josh Duggar's side.
"I have no idea why Anna has decided to stay with Josh, and what she is dealing with there and everything," Jill revealed in a snippet of an interview set to air on Wednesday, September 13.
"I’m just, I guess, watching with everybody else, kind of just what unfolds," she explained to the outlet, noting that she has "not been in contact" with Anna recently.
"I have seen her on a few occasions, but I also want to respect [her]," she added, referring to the rumored tensions between Anna and some of the Duggar siblings who have spoken out against Josh's crimes. "I know she’s asked for some space, so we want to respect that as well."
Jill likened drawing certain lines in her own life to Anna choosing to not want to be around her for the time being.
"I think when you are learning to set boundaries in your own life, you also learn to respect other people’s boundaries," she said. "So, I cannot imagine all that she’s going through, and I just want to also give her that space."
This comes after a source spilled that Anna isn't happy with Jill for participating in tell-all documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
"While she isn’t saying much, I hear that she doesn’t want to watch the documentary and thinks the people who participated are toxic," the source dished.
As OK! previously reported, Anna's husband, Josh, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and is currently serving out a 12-year sentence at Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas.
Despite the severity of his crimes, the mother-of-seven — who has Mackynzie, 13, Michael, 12, Marcus, 10, Meredith, 8, Mason, 6, Maryella, 3, and Madyson, 22 months, with Josh — has not filed for divorce.
Jill spoke with Access Hollywood about her lack of contact with Anna.