Tom Brady Shows Off His Rock-Hard Abs While Snorkeling With His Kids on Vacation: Photos
Tom Brady has still got it!
The former New England Patriots quarterback, 46, took to Instagram on Sunday, November 26, to show off his rock-hard abs while spending the day out on a boat snorkeling with two of his children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
"I did Michigan and Massachusetts winters for a long time. Let me have this 😂🦞☀️," Brady captioned the collection of photos of himself sans shirt while getting out on the open seas with his kiddos.
"Bro retired in his 40s then gets more jacked than when he was active 😭," one fan commented below the post of the ex-NFL star's toned physique.
"How is Brady in better shape now than when he was in the league? 😂" a second person pondered.
"Tom Brady casually dropping a thirst trap on a Sunday in the thick of the Patriots demise," a third person jokingly added of his former team's lackluster season.
With his football career behind him, Brady recently admitted that if he ever attempted to get back into the NFL, his kids — including his eldest son, Jack, 16, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan — would not be thrilled.
"I am not coming out of retirement," the hunk confirmed during a recent podcast appearance. "My parents would call, my kids would call. They'd kill me. I wouldn't be around by tonight."
"As I said, you’re only allowed one unretirement. And I’ve used it up," Brady — who announced the end of his football career in February 2022, only to return to the Buccaneers six weeks later — said.
That was not the only significant change the athlete has endured in the last year. In November 2022, Brady and his spouse of 13 years, Bündchen, 43, shockingly announced their divorce. "She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t," a source at the time said of his dedication to sports rather than their family.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady penned in the social media update announcing the end of the pair's romance.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," he noted.