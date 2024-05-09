Nick Carter's Legal Team Claims Woman Who Accused Singer of Rape Was 'Desperate for Her 2 Minutes of Fame'
Nick Carter has doubled down on his innocence more than one year after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.
On Tuesday, May 7, the Backstreet Boys band member's legal team filed a motion for summary judgment against Shannon Ruth — who was the first to file a lawsuit against Carter in December 2022, accusing the famed singer of raping her when she was 17 years old.
In Carter's recent legal filing, his attorneys claimed Ruth wrongfully accused the 44-year-old because she was "desperate for her two minutes of fame," according to court documents obtained by a news publication.
"Ruth's goal was simple — gain as much attention as possible in hopes that Carter would be canceled. For a brief moment it worked," the legal papers read. "ABC canceled the Backstreet Boys’ Christmas special, A Very Backstreet Holiday, and Carter was left fighting for his innocence and his family."
The "Everybody" singer's legal team continued: "Now, over a year later, Carter has obtained all of the evidence necessary to prove that he has been telling the truth all along — he did not rape Ruth or anyone else for that matter."
Along with allegations made against Ruth, Carter's lawyers claimed other women accusing the "I Want It That Way" hitmaker of sexual assault — including Melissa Schuman and a plaintiff identified as A.R. — "orchestrated" the intense accusations as part of a "plan to garner fame and extort Carter out of money."
His legal team further accused Ruth of fabricating her testimony, as they deemed her claims "factual impossibility."
Nick was slammed with legal woes just one month after his brother, Aaron Carter, devastatingly died in November 2022.
Shannon sued Nick in December of that year for sexual battery and alleged he assaulted her after a 2001 Backstreet Boys concert. A minor at the time, Shannon claimed Nick, then 21, invited her aboard his tour bus after she had been waiting in line for an autograph after the show.
Once inside the vehicle, she said Nick allegedly exposed himself to her before making her perform oral s-- on the pop star while "under duress."
As he continues to do now, the award-winning artist was quick to deny the allegations, with his rep insisting: "This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue."
"Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize," the statement continued.
