Bijou Phillips Called Danny Masterson an 'Extraordinary Husband' 1 Month Before She Filed for Divorce
Though Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson less than two weeks after he was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison for rape, the mom-of-one sung his praises in a character letter to the judge before a ruling was made.
She also spoke on behalf of their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis.
In her note, the actress, 43, said her estranged spouse, 47, "has literally been a life-saving partner to me."
Though parts of her words are redacted, Phillips appeared to hint that Masterson stepped up as a parent while she went through a personal struggle.
"I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter," she stated. "I always felt that she would be okay because Danny is an amazing father."
"My daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us. It has been very difficult without him here. Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helped her with homework every night," she continued.
"She loves her father," noted the actress. "When he calls us each day, she ends with 'I love you too much Daddy.'"
"We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband and a devoted father to our daughter," she pleaded.
As OK! reported, when Phillips filed for divorce on Monday, September 18, she also requested spousal support and full custody.
The model seems to have had a change of heart throughout the legal ordeal, as before the sentencing, it seemed as if she was standing by her man, usually attending his court trials.
However, an insider said she's become "a shell" of her former self after she heard his fate.
"Bijou is circling the drain and is filled with all the emotion and no emotion at all," the insider told a news outlet. "They had their life, and it has been completely uprooted and changed. And change is as scary and miserable as one would imagine."
While Phillips is "trying to be strong" for their daughter, that's easier said than done, as "she is trying to figure out life and what it will be like for her."
Masterson received his sentence on September 7 after being found guilty for raping two women in the early 2000s. He claimed the incidents were consensual.
Though the That '70s Show star also received glowing character letters from Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and more, the judge wasn't swayed.
"Mr. Masterson, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you," Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo told him. "But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences."