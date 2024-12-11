Bill Clinton Would Be Willing to Talk With President Biden About a 'Preemptive Pardon' for Wife Hillary — But Insists She 'Didn't Do Anything Wrong'

During the 2016 election cycle, former secretary of state found herself in hot water after she was accused of using a private server to send classified correspondences. However, Bill pointed out Hillary had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

"She followed the rules exactly as they were written," he said on the Wednesday, December 11, installment of The View. "Remember how the emails were such a big issue in 2016? Trump’s State Department found that Hillary sent and received exactly zero classified emails on her personal device."

Bill claimed the scandal was nothing more than a "made-up phony story."