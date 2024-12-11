or
Bill Clinton Would Be Willing to Talk With President Biden About a 'Preemptive Pardon' for Wife Hillary — But Insists She 'Didn't Do Anything Wrong'

By:

Dec. 11 2024, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

Former President Bill Clinton and Sunny Hostin discussed whether current President Joe Biden should consider pardoning several "potential targets" of the upcoming Donald Trump administration before leaving the White House — including Bill's wife, Hillary Clinton.

While the 78-year-old made it clear he doesn't believe his wife did "anything wrong," he suggested if members of Trump's administration were "determined" to "make" up a crime, it could probably be done.

During the 2016 election cycle, former secretary of state found herself in hot water after she was accused of using a private server to send classified correspondences. However, Bill pointed out Hillary had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

"She followed the rules exactly as they were written," he said on the Wednesday, December 11, installment of The View. "Remember how the emails were such a big issue in 2016? Trump’s State Department found that Hillary sent and received exactly zero classified emails on her personal device."

Bill claimed the scandal was nothing more than a "made-up phony story."

As for the idea of giving her a presidential pardon, Bill said, "I think if President Biden wanted to talk to me about that, I will talk to him about it, but I don’t think I should be giving public advice on the pardon power."

"I think it’s too — it’s a very personal thing, but it is — I hope [Trump] won’t do that," he continued. "Trump, you know, most of us get out of this world ahead of where we’d get if all we got was simple justice. And so it’s normally a fool’s errand to spend a lot of time trying to get even."

This comes after Bill confessed he had troubles sleeping for two years after his wife lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald.

"I was so angry, I wasn’t fit to be around. I apologize to all those who endured my outbursts of rage, which lasted for years and bothered or bored people who thought it pointless to rehash things that couldn’t be changed," he said in an excerpt of his new book, Citizen—My Life After the White House.

On a recent episode of The Late Show, Bill, 78, also told host Stephen Colbert will have a "deathbed conversion" and change his behavior amid his second term as POTUS.

"You know, I was raised in the Baptist church, and I believe in deathbed conversions, so I still think, you know, President Trump could be like Paul on the road to Tarsus [sic]. And think how wonderful that would be," he said. "So I always think in anything like this, you gotta plan for the worst and work for the best."

