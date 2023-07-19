Back Together? Billie Eilish's Ex Jesse Rutherford Baffles Fans by Sharing Video of Singer Shaving His Head
What's the deal with Billie Eilish and ex Jesse Rutherford?
Though the two reportedly split up in May, the latter's most recent Instagram uploaded featured a video of the Grammy winner, 21, shaving the 31-year-old's head, confusing fans about the status of their relationship.
"I thought him and billie broke up," one person commented on the post, with another asking, "SO DID BILLIE & JESSE BROKE [sic] UP OR NAH?"
"I don't understand anything anymore, billie?" quipped a third, while one of Rutherford's followers noted, "they could be friends."
Others assumed the video was old, claiming the "Bad Guy" crooner's hair is currently longer than it is in the clip.
The pair's romance caused quite the commotion due to their 10-year age gap. However, they took it all in stride, even dressing up as a baby and an elderly man for Halloween 2022 — though the costumes only incited more backlash.
Still, the songwriter brushed off people's criticism, noting of the romance in a November interview, "I'm really excited and I’m really happy about it."
Eilish admitted to crushing on the musician for years before they hit it off, as they first met in 2017.
"I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive, but pulled his a**," she quipped.
"Are you kidding me? Can we just… a round of applause for me? Thank you," she added.
The star also noted she was "really inspired by this person, and, you know, he's inspired by me."
Even the Los Angeles native's brother and collaborator, Finneas, approved of the rocker, telling a reporter at the time, "Listen, as long as she's happy, I'm happy."
Prior to dating Rutherford, Eilish was with Tyler Vorce for around one year before they called it quits in the spring of 2022.
Amid rumors he was unfaithful, the actor took to social media to declare, "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that."