Blake Lively's Hottest Photos: See the 'It Ends With Us' Star's Most Sizzling Moments
Hot Mama!
On March 11, Blake Lively shared a carousel of photos from the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival premiere of her upcoming movie, Another Simple Favor, in Austin, Texas.
"Final Austin roundup for @asimplefavor 🤠 I know how fortunate I am to work with each of you. Thank you to my friends and loved ones for making this weekend so special. Ok. Back to sweatpants now. That was fun. ☺️," she captioned the upload.
One of the snaps showed her rocking a colorful jacket and matching skirt with fringe detailing. She completed her chic look with a pair of low-heeled pumps.
Newfound Hobby
Lively looked blooming while posing in a garden, sporting a black tank top and matching shorts.
"I’ve always thought I was a florist, well before playing one. I buy corner store flowers, take them home, reassemble them & give them new life," she wrote in the caption. "Ever since I moved to the city at 19, that’s been one of my creative and meditative anchors. It’s design, it’s interacting with nature, it’s a multi sensory joy."
Lively added, "Whenever I get the opportunity to garden from scratch and assemble fresh arrangements, I feel like the luckiest person on the planet. It’s straight up peace. No there’s no joke coming. Just me being earnest about flowers. Ugh pure sincerity. I hate it here 😵💫🫠🥰."
The It Ends With Us actress added photographs of her flower arrangements for the film adaptation's press tour, noting it was "neat to see our personalities come through in the flowers."
She continued, "This is why I love this stuff. All the ways you learn about people when you watch them create in different mediums fascinates me. We were rushing, but I’m a proud peacock over our arrangements! 🌸🌹🪷🌸🌼🌸."
She Became Lady Deadpool
In a July 2024 post, Lively transformed into a female Deadpool to support Ryan Reynolds and his film Deadpool & Wolverine. She slipped into a dark red, cleavage-enhancing catsuit with long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder design. Its black floral pattern made the form-fitting ensemble look even more sizzling.
Lively also playfully wore a dark-blue baseball cap with the film's logo.
In the caption, she recalled working with Reynolds in her first-ever superhero film, Green Lantern, and the time he told everyone about the Deadpool franchise and the character.
"It was a 'meta' superhero," Lively said. "Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika [Waititi] bc he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals. We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen."
She also included a screenshot of Deadpool comic book creator Rob Liefeld's post, in which he unmasked Lady Deadpool.
"Just before all this in 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time, go to the next slide for his words. @deadpoolmovie wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds. 12 years later I read Rob’s post. A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed. And today it’s in theaters. The universe has such a magical sense of humour sometimes," Lively continued.
She later attended the New York premiere of the film in the costume that heavily referenced Lady Deadpool's outfit.
An NFL Fanatic
In a February 2024 mirror selfie, The Age of Adaline star flaunted her ripped midsection in a white crop top paired with a red Adidas tracksuit jacket and matching pants. She also curled her tresses to create a natural wavy look and accessorized with stacks of necklaces and bangles.
"Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes. I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like. 💥🙌😆♥️🥰," she wrote in the caption.
Natural Beauty
A very pregnant Lively posed in a black bra and gray sweatpants while cheekily revealing her black underwear.
She captioned the post, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out."
"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children," Lively added. "You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb."
Brighter Than the Sun
"☀️summer lovin’ …had me a blast," Lively captioned an August 2022 photo of herself in a white short-sleeved top with a crossover design and a matching bikini bottom.
Blake Lively Stuns in Every Angle
Wearing a cowl-back, long-sleeve top and dark green, wide-leg pants, Lively showcased her toned back as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.
"🌈💄🌈 mom’s night out," she wrote in the caption.