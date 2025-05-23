Blake Lively's Hottest Photos: See the 'It Ends With Us' Star's Most Sizzling Moments

In a July 2024 post, Lively transformed into a female Deadpool to support Ryan Reynolds and his film Deadpool & Wolverine. She slipped into a dark red, cleavage-enhancing catsuit with long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder design. Its black floral pattern made the form-fitting ensemble look even more sizzling.

Lively also playfully wore a dark-blue baseball cap with the film's logo.

In the caption, she recalled working with Reynolds in her first-ever superhero film, Green Lantern, and the time he told everyone about the Deadpool franchise and the character.

"It was a 'meta' superhero," Lively said. "Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika [Waititi] bc he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals. We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen."

She also included a screenshot of Deadpool comic book creator Rob Liefeld's post, in which he unmasked Lady Deadpool.

"Just before all this in 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time, go to the next slide for his words. @deadpoolmovie wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds. 12 years later I read Rob’s post. A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed. And today it’s in theaters. The universe has such a magical sense of humour sometimes," Lively continued.

She later attended the New York premiere of the film in the costume that heavily referenced Lady Deadpool's outfit.