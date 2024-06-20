'We Won't Be Second in Line Pressing the Button': Donald Trump Makes Ominous Nuclear War Warning to Puerto Rican Governor
Former President Donald Trump once gave an ominous warning regarding his thoughts surrounding a nuclear war, going so far as to claim that the U.S. would be the first to strike.
In 2017, Trump shocked then-Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló during a visit to the island in the aftermath of the catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Maria. The hurricane caused widespread devastation, claiming thousands of lives and severely damaging the island's infrastructure.
During the visit, Rosselló had unsettling conversations with Trump, as described in his new book, The Reformer’s Dilemma, which contains excerpts recently revealed by The Hill.
One of the most notable moments was when Trump, in a chilling manner, discussed the possibility of nuclear war.
"‘Nature has a way of coming back,’... ‘Well, it does until it does not. Who knows with nuclear warfare what will happen,'" Rosselló recalled Trump saying as they flew over Puerto Rico.
"And then, he said the one thing that made me more concerned than anything else in the entire visit. ‘But I tell you what… If nuclear war happens, we won’t be second in line pressing the button,'" he continued. "This statement floored me. I could not believe what I was hearing. It was surreal. Was he really talking about total annihilation as we flew over the ravaged sights of the island?"
Trump's fixation on nuclear war is not a new revelation. Recently, he emphasized the issue in an interview with Fox News, labeling it as the most significant threat to humanity.
In contrast, Trump criticized President Joe Biden's focus on global warming as the primary existential threat, dismissing it as trivial compared to the dangers posed by countries with nuclear capabilities.
As OK! previously reported, Trump mocked Biden's recent remarks regarding nuclear war. While speaking at a Democratic fundraiser, President Biden called out Russia's President Vladimir Putin for his military tactics regarding Ukraine.
“Don't be fooled by the idea that smaller, tactical weapons were not a major threat to the world,” he said. “I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”
“First time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have the threat of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going,” he continued.
Trump responded to Biden's comments telling his supporters at an Arizona rally, “We have to be very smart and very nimble. We have to know what to say, what to do. And we are saying exactly the wrong thing. We’ll end up in a World War III.”
“We must demand immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III, and there will never be a war like this,” Trump continued. “We will never have had a war like this, and that’s all because of stupid people that don’t have a clue. And it’s also because of the kind of weaponry that’s available today.”