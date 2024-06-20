'We Won't Be Second in Line Pressing the Button': Donald Trump Makes Ominous Nuclear War Warning to Puerto Rican Governor

In 2017, Trump shocked then-Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló during a visit to the island in the aftermath of the catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Maria. The hurricane caused widespread devastation, claiming thousands of lives and severely damaging the island's infrastructure.

During the visit, Rosselló had unsettling conversations with Trump, as described in his new book, The Reformer’s Dilemma, which contains excerpts recently revealed by The Hill.

One of the most notable moments was when Trump, in a chilling manner, discussed the possibility of nuclear war.