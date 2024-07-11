Boy George Accuses Rebel Wilson of 'Offensively Untrue' Remarks About 'The Deb' Producers' 'Bad Behavior': Watch
Boy George has beef with Rebel Wilson!
On Wednesday, July 10, the former Jesus Loves You lead singer called out the Pitch Perfect actress for allegedly spreading “untrue” remarks about his pals Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron.
"I know that these things aren't true,” Boy George said of Wilson's claims that the producers — whom she worked with on her movie The Deb — were inappropriate with the lead actress and embezzled funds.
“I just can't sit here and listen to this and listen to the comments that people are making without knowing any information. I met Amanda when she was 17 years old and she was working in a club. I've watched her rise to become the president of Sony Music to running a film company, and she is a strong powerful woman and sometimes other strong powerful women don't like it when they see themselves," he added of the production duo.
Boy George additionally posted on his Instagram Stories, writing: "This stuff about Amanda and Gregor is offensively untrue and shame on you people for posting vile comments."
The actress originally called out the couple — whose child is Boy George’s godson — in a clip also posted on Wednesday, July 10, after Ghost and Cameron allegedly blocked The Deb from premiering at the Toronto Film Festival.
"So to have the joy of the movie being selected is one thing. But then to have the business partners that are involved in that movie turn around and say that, ‘No, the movie can’t premiere,’ is just beyond devastating. Why are they saying this? Why are they stopping it from premiering in Toronto?" Wilson said in the footage.
The Hollywood starlet, 44, noted how she believes they blocked the movie after she “discovered bad behavior by these business partners.”
"I reported their bad behavior when I found out,” she explained, noting how she was met with “absolute viciousness and bad behavior” in response.
"This is work of hundreds of people and this behavior is absolutely vile and disgusting," the blonde beauty continued. "I will speak the truth and warn people about people in the industry that are not behaving ethically. That is my dilemma if that movie doesn't play at Toronto, it's because of these absolute f---wits."
In response to the Australia native’s video, a spokesperson for the producers shared a message with Deadline.
"RW's allegations are false, defamatory, and disappointing. Her self-promotional claims are clearly intended to cause reputational harm to the individuals who have supported her directorial debut film The Deb — a joyous movie that we're very proud of and are looking forward to sharing with audiences. For her to promote a false narrative to advance her own agenda undermines the film and all the people who worked on this project,” they said.