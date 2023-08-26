Reality TV Scandal: Bravo Says Stars Can Break Non-Disclosure Agreements to Reveal 'Unlawful Acts' as Potential Lawsuits Loom

On Friday, August 25, a Bravo spokesperson released a statement explaining the situation. The network is home to shows such as Vanderpump Rules, the Housewives franchise and Below Deck.

"Confidentiality clauses are standard practice in reality programming to prevent disclosure of storylines prior to air. They are not intended to prevent disclosure by cast and crew of unlawful acts in the workplace, and they have not been enforced in that manner," they began.