OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Bravo
OK LogoREALITY TV

Reality TV Scandal: Bravo Says Stars Can Break Non-Disclosure Agreements to Reveal 'Unlawful Acts' as Potential Lawsuits Loom

ok split taylor
By:

Aug. 26 2023, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Will reality TV be exposed?

After Bethenny Frankel and her lawyers went to Bravo and NBCUniversal with claims of sexual violence, booze and the "grotesque and depraved mistreatment of the reality stars and crewmembers" last week, the networks fought back explaining stars have always had the ability to break NDAs in order to report illegal activity.

Article continues below advertisement
bravo
Source: Bravo

Bravo reality TV stars have provided the public with many scandals, some of which include legal woes.

On Friday, August 25, a Bravo spokesperson released a statement explaining the situation. The network is home to shows such as Vanderpump Rules, the Housewives franchise and Below Deck.

"Confidentiality clauses are standard practice in reality programming to prevent disclosure of storylines prior to air. They are not intended to prevent disclosure by cast and crew of unlawful acts in the workplace, and they have not been enforced in that manner," they began.

Article continues below advertisement

"To be clear: any current or former cast or crew is free to discuss and disclose any allegedly unlawful acts in the workplace, such as harassment or discrimination, or any other conduct they have reason to believe is inappropriate," the rep continued.

"We are also working with our third-party production companies to remind all cast and crew that they are encouraged to report any such concerns through the channels made available by the production company so concerns can be promptly addressed," they insisted.

bethany frankel
Source: MEGA

Bethany Frankel is demanding reality Tv stars unionize due to their treatment.

Article continues below advertisement
bravo
Source: Bravo

Bravo revealed stars have always been able to break NDAs to report illegal activity.

MORE ON:
Bravo

Following this statement, NBCU has apparently emphasized that production must give participants multiple avenues to report incidents.

Shortly after Frankel began spewing her dream of a union for reality TV stars, her attorney Bryan Freedman addressed NBCU EVP/General Counsel Kimberley D. Harris: "On innumerable occasions, which we will further detail in due course, NBC has exceeded the moral and legal limits permissible in a civilized society governed by the rule of law."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"The day of reckoning has arrived," Freedman added. "In the course of our investigation, we have not only confirmed the veracity of our initial allegations but have also discovered that the breadth and scope of your wrongdoing is greater than previously believed."

"We are left with the inescapable conclusion that NBC and its production partners are grappling with systemic rot for which sunlight is the first necessary remedial measure," he continued. "NBCUniversal has two choices: lead by example or be forced into compliance."

Deadline reported on the network's statement.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.