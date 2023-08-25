Britney Spears 'Cracked Her Head Open' During 'Explosive' Fight With Sam Asghari Prior to Divorce
A new documentary about the demise of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's 14-month marriage unveiled shocking allegations.
In Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair, which premiered on Thursday, August 24, a reporter claimed the two once got into such an "explosive" fight that the singer was forced to seek medical attention.
"She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open," spilled Harvey Levin. "She needed stitches."
Another insider noted it was Spears' temper that pushed the two apart and ultimately led to the personal trainer pulling the plug on their marriage earlier this month.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two, 41, was accused of once attacking Asghari, 29, while he slept. The incident was said to have occurred around the time he was seen out with a black eye and bite marks on his body.
However, a separate insider told a news outlet, "He’s 6 foot 2 and she’s 5 foot 4, so how could she attack him?"
The root of Spears' alleged anger could be issues with medication and mental health, as a source said she refuses to take the pills she was prescribed.
"Britney is not a well person without the correct medication," the source explained. "No matter what she told her conservatorship judge or assures fans, she needs stability through a very regimented program of meds."
"After she was released from the conservatorship, she attempted to move away from being reliant on medication," the insider continued. "However, in the last year that has caused many issues with her behavior becoming erratic, violent and even dangerous."
Whenever the aspiring actor would encourage his estranged wife to take meds, "it would lead to arguments," the source added. "Britney would accuse him of being 'like my father and wanting control.'"
After he filed for divorce, he moved out and started bunking in a ritzy $10K per month apartment in Los Angeles — something the "I Wanna Go" crooner is allegedly paying for.
The Crossroads lead commented on the split three days after Asghari filed.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" she told her Instagram followers. "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!"