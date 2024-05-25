Britney Spears Praises Alleged Michael Jackson Victim and Ex-Flame Wade Robson for 'Incredibly Sensitive' Video: 'Genuinely Touched My Heart'
Britney Spears shared her support for her former flame Wade Robson — who accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse in 2013 — after he uploaded a video discussing healing from trauma.
“It warms my heart to see an older man take his time to even speak on such a subject!!!” the “Toxic” singer wrote on Friday, May 24, in a since deleted post.
In the footage, which Robson also posted on his profile, the dancer, 41, promoted his “From Trauma to Triumph” podcast and explained the most recent episode covered his healing journey.
Spears resonated with the message that it’s not necessary to recall details of one’s traumatic past in order to get better.
In the blonde beauty’s repost, she discussed her difficult experiences throughout the years due to her conservatorship.
“For 13 years I was forced to see doctors and talk about my personal life against my will and I was right the whole time!!!” she penned. “It was a state of mind of desperation and fear and loss of all people I loved and would die for if no one were around!!!”
“I don’t want to remember those things … but I see now I can’t face my past, how do I move forward if I don’t know where I’ve been???” she explained, noting she “f------” hates alcohol and denied using drugs.
“I wanted to share this because it genuinely touched my heart to see this older man speak on something that’s incredibly sensitive to my heart!!” she concluded. “There is a complete understanding of what he is saying and I think I’m gonna cry for the rest of my life now!!!”
The pop star and the choreographer have had complicated past, as they had worked together on several of the Grammy winner’s music videos and world tours. The mother-of-two even cheated on ex Justin Timberlake with Robson.
“We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night,” she revealed in her book, The Woman in Me, which was released in October 2023.
Despite their once close relationship, over the years it does not appear the duo have kept in contact.
As OK! previously reported, though Spears has been free from her conservatorship since 2021, after her recent alleged physical altercation with boyfriend Paul Soliz while at the Chateau Marmont, some believe she should have been kept under the contract.
“I hate to say it, but the way this is all going — this is what we feared,” one source confessed, referencing the images that featured Spears walking out of the L.A. hotel barefoot, carrying a pillow and covered in a blanket as police arrived at the scene.
During the height of the #FreeBritney campaign, the celeb’s father, Jamie Spears, was villainized for controlling everything in Britney’s life.
However, one source believes this was unwarranted.
“The narrative of Britney having been locked away for no good reason other than her dad being evil and wanting to work her for every last penny has always been wrong,” they spilled. “There is no question that Jamie Spears is a flawed father and the way that Britney was put to work in Vegas was awful. It should never have happened.”
“However, there is also no question that the conservatorship — and the interventions prior to it — happened for a reason and it wasn’t because her dad wanted to make some nefarious money grab,” the insider added.