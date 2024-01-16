Megyn Kelly Mocks Vice President Kamala Harris for Her Remarks About Gen Z and Martin Luther King Jr.: 'Unburdened by a High IQ'
Megyn Kelly sarcastically branded Vice President Kamala Harris "so smart" before playing snippets of the politician's recent speeches during the Tuesday, January 16, segment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
"She's so clever. She's so good at figuring things out," she mocked Harris while speaking with guests Stu Burguiere and Dave Marcus. "What a strange figure."
The journalist shared a clip of a recent speaking engagement in which the VP gushed about her love for Gen Z — the generation born between 1997 and 2012.
"For the older adults, this is gonna be a humbling thing," the 59-year-old quipped. "If someone is 18 years old today, they were born in 2005. Oh yeah, check that out. Think about that for a minute."
"The problem with Kamala Harris — many, many, many problems — she really is unburdened by a high IQ," Kelly said in reply. "It's obvious to anybody who watches her for two minutes."
"But not only is she does she appear to be very sharp, she's a race provocateur," she added. "She's Joy Reid in a different suit. And we see it regularly."
The podcast host also slammed Harris for frequently repeating the phrase "saw what could be, unburdened by what had been." She then shared a reel of several instances where the VP referenced those words, expressing her shock that she continued to use the catchphrase.
"She says it all the time. You would think her speech writers would say ‘Madam, you've said that too many times. Nobody knows what the eff you're talking about,'" Kelly continued. "But she keeps saying it over and over."
"She has no profundities to offer, and it's very clear to all of us. And she could very well be our next president if Joe Biden gets reelected," Kelly added.
This isn't the first time the journalist has come after the vice president on her podcast. In September 2023, Kelly disagreed with the theory that Harris' dipping popularity was due to racism and misogyny.
"if you look at the NBC poll in which Kristen Welker was asking him about, it shows that actually the people who are least enthusiastic about voting for Biden/Harris are Blacks and Latinos," "They're the least enthusiastic. So I guess they're also racist against Kamala Harris."
Guest Charlie Kirk responded, "People don't like Kamala Harris, because she's a terrible person and she's an awful politician ... She says the goofiest, weirdest stuff."