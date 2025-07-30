Bryan Kohberger Told Idaho Cop He Was 'Obviously an Honest Person' Just 3 Months Before Brutal Murders of 4 College Students

Bryan Kohberger fooled a cop just months before committing four of the most brutal murders of recent times.

In August 2022, the convicted quadruple killer was captured on police body cam footage speaking to an officer about being an "honest" man after getting pulled over for speeding and being cited for not wearing a seatbelt.

On November 13 of that same year, Kohberger broke into 1122 King Road and disturbingly stabbed four University of Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin — to death inside of their off-campus home.