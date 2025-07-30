or
TRUE CRIME NEWS

Bryan Kohberger Told Idaho Cop He Was 'Obviously an Honest Person' Just 3 Months Before Brutal Murders of 4 College Students

Photos of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin; screenshot of Bryan Kohberger.
Source: INSTAGRAM;LATAH COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Bryan Kohberger was recently sentenced to life in prison for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

July 30 2025, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Bryan Kohberger fooled a cop just months before committing four of the most brutal murders of recent times.

In August 2022, the convicted quadruple killer was captured on police body cam footage speaking to an officer about being an "honest" man after getting pulled over for speeding and being cited for not wearing a seatbelt.

On November 13 of that same year, Kohberger broke into 1122 King Road and disturbingly stabbed four University of Idaho studentsKaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin — to death inside of their off-campus home.

Bryan Kohberger Pulled Over by Cop 3 Months Before Murders

Source: LATAH COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

The convicted killer was pulled over for speeding just three months before he murdered four college kids.

The body cam footage was released by the Latah County Sheriff’s Department following Kohberger’s guilty plea deal earlier this month. Prosecutors had planned to use the video during his murder trial, which was canceled after he confessed to the gruesome slayings.

The video showcases Kohberger being pulled over for allegedly going 43 mph in an area with a 35 mph speed limit. He was approached by the cop at his driver's side window, where the officer pointed out the now-imprisoned individual was not wearing his seatbelt.

Kohberger admitted he wasn't wearing his seatbelt after being questioned by the cop — who said he had no choice but to write him a $10 citation after being ordered by his boss to hold people responsible for not wearing one while driving.

Killer Claims He's 'Obviously an Honest Person'

Source: LATAH COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Bryan Kohberger told a cop he was an 'honest' person in the months leading up to his crimes.

Kohberger proceeded to inform the police officer he's "obviously an honest person" while wondering out loud how the cop would have known he wasn't wearing a seat belt if he hadn't admitted it to him.

Adding to the eeriness of what was a routine pull-over, the traffic stop occurred on a night where Kohberger's cell phone also pinged off of a tower covering the area of the infamous King Road home where he later killed Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin.

Source: MEGA

Bryan Kohberger confessed to the killings as part of a guilty plea deal.

Kohberger was accused of visiting the area several times in the months leading up to the murders.

Prosecutors, however, only intended on using the body cam footage to prove Kohberger drove a white Hyundai Elantra — which was spotted near the murder scene in November 2022 — and not necessarily that he was by the off-campus home that August.

Idaho Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison

Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/@XANAKERNODLE / @MADDIEMOGEN/INSTAGRAM

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were the four victims murdered by Bryan Kohberger.

An abundance of new information has been released to the public following the official sentencing of Kohberger last week.

The families of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin appeared in court — in front of Kohberger — to deliver their emotional victim impact statements before a judge officially gave the killer four lifelong prison sentences without the possibility of parole.

