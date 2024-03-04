Election Shocker: Donald Trump Will Stay on Colorado Ballot, Supreme Court Rules
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Colorado's attempt to strike Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential primary ballot, months after the Centennial State's lower courts ruled he was disqualified from the race due to his actions surrounding the 2020 election.
The decision was initially made citing Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment which states anyone who "previously sworn an oath to support the Constitution" and subsequently "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" is banned from holding office.
However, on Monday, March 4, the Supreme Court voted unanimously to have Trump's name put back onto the ballot — a decision the 77-year-old called a "BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!" in an all-caps post shared to his Truth Social platform.
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first current or former president in U.S. history to be criminally charged. In March 2023, a grand jury voted to indict him for falsifying business documents related to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to allegedly keep her from speaking out about their 2006 affair.
He was indicted for a second time in June 2023 for mishandling classified documents after authorities discovered dozens of boxes full of Top Secret and other confidential files at his Mar-a-Lago resort in an August 2022 raid. The Justice Department later released pictures of the boxes stacked up in bathrooms, closets and on a ballroom stage accessible by resort staffers.
Audio clips of the controversial politician discussing the details of highly classified documents he allegedly had in his possession were also found.
- Donald Trump Goes on Furious Tirade After Colorado Supreme Court Bans Him From Election Ballot
- Donald Trump Claims Colorado Lawsuit Seeking to Keep Him Off the Ballot Is 'Ridiculous' and 'Unconstitutional'
- President Joe Biden Bluntly Says There's 'No Question' Donald Trump Is an Insurrectionist: 'Certainly Self-Evident'
Trump's third and fourth indictments came in August 2023 for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in D.C. and in Georgia.
The embattled ex-prez faces a total of 91 felony counts and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. In fact, he's been lobbying for the U.S. Supreme Court to grant him full presidential immunity and for all cases against him to be dropped.
"A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE FULL IMMUNITY, WITHOUT WHICH IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HIM/HER TO PROPERLY FUNCTION," he wrote in a January Truth Social message. "ANY MISTAKE, EVEN IF WELL INTENDED, WOULD BE MET WITH ALMOST CERTAIN INDICTMENT BY THE OPPOSING PARTY AT TERM END."
"YOU CAN’T STOP POLICE FROM DOING THE JOB OF STRONG & EFFECTIVE CRIME PREVENTION BECAUSE YOU WANT TO GUARD AGAINST THE OCCASIONAL 'ROGUE COP' OR 'BAD APPLE,'" he continued. "SOMETIMES YOU JUST HAVE TO LIVE WITH 'GREAT BUT SLIGHTLY IMPERFECT.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a separate update, he also claimed the snowballing legal cases against him are nothing more than the Biden administration's attempt at election interference.
"The Very Strict Rules and Regulations of the Department of Injustice STATE CLEARLY that you can’t prosecute a Political Opponent, or anyone, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS/HER CAMPAIGN," he penned. "Why didn’t they bring these FAKE Charges THREE YEARS AGO? .... In other words, all of these FAKE POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS (PERSECUTIONS!) OF CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S POLITICAL OPPONENT MUST BE IMMEDIATELY HALTED!"