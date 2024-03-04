Election Shocker: Donald Trump Will Stay on Colorado Ballot, Supreme Court Rules

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Colorado's attempt to strike Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential primary ballot, months after the Centennial State's lower courts ruled he was disqualified from the race due to his actions surrounding the 2020 election.

The decision was initially made citing Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment which states anyone who "previously sworn an oath to support the Constitution" and subsequently "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" is banned from holding office.