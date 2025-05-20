Butt-day Bash! 12 Celebrities Who Showed Off Their Bum in 2025
Alabama Barker
On May 11, Alabama Barker revealed her hourglass shape and plump glutes in a patterned one-piece swimsuit with an open-back detail and thong design.
"Luv PUCCI," she captioned the post, referencing the designer swimsuit she was wearing.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian divided fans and critics alike when she uploaded racy photos of herself with a Bible verse as a caption.
"For God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but of power and love and self-discipline," she wrote in the post, which featured her wearing a black see-through dress that offered a subtle glimpse of her rear.
Bar Refaeli
In one of the snaps from her Castro photoshoot in April, Bar Refaeli struck a cheeky pose from behind as she modeled Femina Israel's new summer lingerie collection, highlighting her buttocks.
Britney Spears
"💄," Britney Spears captioned a photo of herself parading her backside in black lace lingerie. She enticingly strutted away from the camera, completing her steamy look with a matching bra and black boots.
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari offered sneak peeks of her time at Stagecoach Festival in a carousel of photos on Instagram in April. In one snap, she cheekily flaunted her backside in a barely there printed bikini while relaxing poolside with a friend.
Heidi Klum
In an April 30 reel, Heidi Klum put her booty on display in a black thong as she soaked up the sun in a prone position.
"Preparation ☀️," she wrote in the post, which played the song "Palm Trees" by Jungle in the background.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union set pulses racing when she highlighted her toned backside while posing on a sandy beach in a post on March 17. In the hot snap, she gave a rearview moment in a black bandeau bikini top and orange swim briefs.
"Moving at the speed of peace," she captioned the upload.
Alex Cooper
"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper showed some cheek in a colorful two-piece bikini with thong-style bottom while driving a jet ski during a sun-drenched vacation in Miami, Fla.
Sami Sheen
During a Malibu getaway in February, Sami Sheen accentuated her derriere in a black-and-white bikini while relaxing by the shore.
"a much needed bu day 🍎," the OnlyFans model captioned the risqué update.
Addison Rae
On January 1, Addison Rae immediately served some hot shots on Instagram, including a snap that showed her dropping her long white skirt low to expose her string bikini while posing with a horse. She completed the look with a scrunched-up white shirt and red bikini top with ties.
She told her followers, "Magical meaningful life.. can't wait to meet 2025."
Ice Spice
Ice Spice made the City of Lights even brighter by exposing her rear with confidence in front of the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week in March.
"Thick again ❤️," she captioned the upload, showing her sporting a skirt that barely covered her peachy backside.
Lizzo
Lizzo let her booty do the talking!
On March 22, the "Cuz I Love You" singer made her backside the focus as she slipped into black fishnet tights, a black fishnet top and a short plaid skirt.
"Devour feculence 😘," Lizzo wrote in the caption of her sultry photos.